Emera (TSE:EMA) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) will increase its dividend on the 15th of November to CA$0.725, which is 1.0% higher than last year's payment from the same period of CA$0.718. This takes the dividend yield to 5.7%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Emera's Payment Could Potentially Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, earnings were actually smaller than the dividend, and the company was actually spending more cash than it was making. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

EPS is set to grow by 34.3% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 91% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Emera Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was CA$1.45, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$2.87. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.1% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Emera's EPS has declined at around 5.1% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Emera's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Emera will make a great income stock. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We don't think Emera is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Emera (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Emera not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

