Embraer SA (ERJ) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Backlog and Revenue Surge Amid Supply ...

Revenue Growth: Q2 revenue increased more than 15% year-over-year, with a 19% increase in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Operating Margin: Improved by 1.6% to 9.3% in Q2, with a total gain of 2.7% in the first half of the year.

Order Backlog: Reached $21.1 billion, the highest level in seven years, with a book-to-bill ratio exceeding 2.2 to 1.

Commercial Aviation Backlog: Increased by $3.3 billion, or 40% year-over-year, reaching $11.3 billion.

Executive Aviation Revenue: Recorded $575 million with 45 aircraft deliveries, marking the strongest first semester in the past 10 years.

Adjusted EBIT Margin (Executive Aviation): Improved by 2.5% to 11.3% in Q2 2024.

Defense and Security Revenue: Increased 2.3 times year-over-year, with an adjusted EBIT margin improvement to -0.5% from -4.1% in Q2 2023.

Service and Support Revenue: Grew 20% in Q2 compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA: $190 million in Q2 2024 with a 12.7% margin, compared to $149 million in Q2 2023.

Adjusted Net Income: Positive $80 million for the quarter, with a 5.4% adjusted margin.

Net Debt: Declined by $152 million year-over-year, reaching $1.3 billion in Q2 2024.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) reported a 15% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenues, driven by strong performance in defense and security, commercial aviation, and service and support.

The company's firm order backlog reached $21.1 billion, the highest level in seven years, with a book-to-bill ratio exceeding 2.2 to 1.

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) achieved a 1.6% gain in operating margin during Q2, reaching 9.3%, with a total gain of 2.7% in the first half of the year.

The defense and security segment saw a significant revenue increase, with a 2.3 times year-over-year growth in Q2, supported by new contracts for C-390 Millennium and Super Tucano aircraft.

The executive aviation division recorded its strongest first semester in terms of revenues and deliveries over the past decade, with a 2.5% improvement in adjusted EBIT margin.

Negative Points

Supply chain challenges continue to impact Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ), necessitating increased efforts to reinforce supply chain management and efficiency.

The adjusted EBIT margin for commercial aviation declined by 1% year-over-year in Q2, attributed to product mix issues.

Despite a strong backlog, the defense and security segment's backlog decreased by 10% to $2.1 billion.

The company experienced a $250 million adjusted free cash flow consumption in Q2 due to working capital needs for higher aircraft deliveries in the second half of the year.

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) faces ongoing volatility in the Brazilian foreign exchange rate, which could impact financial results in the second half of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give more color regarding your confidence in meeting the 2024 delivery guidance despite supply chain challenges? A: Francisco Gomes Neto, CEO: We have reinforced our supply chain team, placing more people closer to critical suppliers and implementing digital tools and AI to anticipate issues. We are confident in meeting our delivery guidance for the year.

Q: Is there a chance Embraer will revise its EBITDA guidance for the second half of the year? A: Antonio Carlos Garcia, CFO: We are confident in our guidance and are closer to the high end. We need another quarter to be more precise, but current indicators suggest we are near the high end of our guidance.

Q: Can you comment on the Defense revenue outlook for the second half of the year? A: Antonio Carlos Garcia, CFO: We expect Defense revenues to be around $600 million this year, supported by C-390 deliveries and the Super Tucano order for Paraguay.

Q: Can you provide more details on the one-time items that affected the EBIT margin by 250 basis points? A: Francisco Gomes Neto, CEO: The biggest impact was from tax credits, which improved margins by about 250 basis points. Without these, the margin would be closer to 7%.

Q: What are you hearing from customers post-Farnborough regarding commercial airplane orders? A: Francisco Gomes Neto, CEO: We had a strong start to the year with orders from American and Mexicana. We are confident in securing new orders soon and expect positive news in Q3 and beyond.

