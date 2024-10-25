Embassy Office Parks REIT (BOM:542602) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Leasing ...

Revenue from Operations: INR 997 crore, up 12% year-on-year.

Net Operating Income (NOI): INR 805 crore, up 12% year-on-year.

Distributions: INR 553 crore or INR 5.83 per unit, representing a 5% increase year-on-year.

Leasing Performance: 2.1 million square feet leased in Q2, with 1.3 million square feet of new leases and 0.4 million square feet of renewals.

Occupancy Rate: 87% by area and 90% by value, up 4% year-on-year.

Hotel Occupancy: Increased to 67%, up 14% year-on-year.

Net Debt: Over INR 18,000 crore, with a 31% leverage ratio and 7.82% interest cost.

Gross Asset Value: INR 59,104 crore, up 12% year-on-year.

Net Asset Value: INR 415.84 per unit, up 4% year-on-year.

FY25 Guidance: NOI expected between INR 3,215 crore to INR 3,345 crore; distributions between INR 22.4 to INR 23.1 per unit.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Embassy Office Parks REIT (BOM:542602) achieved its highest ever leasing performance, with 4 million square feet leased in Q2, including 1.3 million square feet of new leases.

Occupancy rates increased to 87% by area and 90% by value, marking a 4% year-over-year improvement.

The company raised its leasing guidance for the full year from 5.6 million square feet to 6.5 million square feet.

Net Operating Income (NOI) grew by 12% year-over-year, and Distributable Per Unit (DPU) increased by 5%, aligning with annual guidance.

Embassy Office Parks REIT successfully delivered a 0.6 million square feet office tower in Bangalore, which is 100% pre-leased to ANZ.

Negative Points

The company experienced 0.6 million square feet of tenant exits in Q2, primarily from IT service occupiers.

Despite increased leasing, Pune's leasing traction remains slow, with significant vacancy in Embassy Quadron.

Interest costs have increased, with 51% of the debt book now at floating rates, potentially impacting future financial performance.

The REIT's solar revenue declined due to a reduction in government tariffs and seasonal reductions in solar unit generation.

Embassy Office Parks REIT noted a 0.3 million square feet additional exit notice from an IT services tenant in Pune, highlighting ongoing challenges in this sector.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the divergence between NOI growth and DPU growth, especially for Manyata and TechVillage? A: Abhishek Agrawal, CFO: The divergence is due to the property tax payment for Manyata being made in this quarter. The loans taken are mixed between SPVs and the REIT, affecting DPU calculations. Overall, we expect to be at the lower end of the NOI range but at the higher end of the DPU range by FY25 end.

Story Continues