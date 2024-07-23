EM Systems And Two More Undiscovered Japanese Gems With Potential

Amid global economic uncertainties and shifting market dynamics, Japan's stock markets have recently experienced a downturn, particularly affecting technology stocks due to heightened U.S. export restrictions. This backdrop sets the stage for investors to consider the potential of lesser-known Japanese companies that might be poised for growth despite broader market challenges. In this context, identifying stocks with solid fundamentals and unique market positions becomes crucial, especially in sectors less impacted by current international trade tensions or those that could benefit from domestic economic policies.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Japan

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Business Brain Showa-Ota 0.05% 7.50% 59.43% ★★★★★★ Central Forest Group NA 5.16% 12.45% ★★★★★★ Tokyo Tekko 14.77% 6.58% -0.70% ★★★★★★ KurimotoLtd 17.04% 3.22% 19.20% ★★★★★★ DoshishaLtd 7.83% 1.91% 4.41% ★★★★★★ Otec 7.45% 2.06% -0.77% ★★★★★★ Kondotec 12.01% 6.76% 0.32% ★★★★★☆ Cresco 8.62% 7.79% 9.50% ★★★★★☆ Nippon Ski Resort DevelopmentLtd 39.31% 2.95% 19.16% ★★★★★☆ GENOVA 6.23% 24.87% 31.14% ★★★★☆☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: EM Systems Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company that specializes in developing and selling IT systems for pharmacies, clinics, and care/welfare sectors, with a market capitalization of ¥46.03 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of goods and services, consistently incurring costs related to goods sold (COGS) and operating expenses, which include significant general and administrative expenditures. Over recent periods, it has maintained a gross profit margin around 48% to 57%, reflecting the difference between revenue and COGS before accounting for operational costs.

EM Systems, a lesser-known entity in Japan's healthcare sector, showcases robust financial health and promising growth metrics. With earnings growth of 9.8% last year, surpassing the industry average of 3.2%, the company is positioned as an attractive investment. Trading at 30.5% below its estimated fair value and having repurchased shares worth ¥427.73 million recently, EM Systems demonstrates confidence in its future prospects and operational stability by maintaining a positive free cash flow and a debt to equity ratio that has risen to 11% over five years. This trajectory suggests potential for significant appreciation as it continues to outperform sector averages.

TSE:4820 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: OPTEX GROUP Company, Limited operates in the development, manufacturing, and sale of security and automatic door sensors both domestically and internationally, with a market capitalization of ¥64.76 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of its products, with a consistent gross profit margin around 50% over the observed periods. It incurs significant operating expenses, including R&D and general administrative costs, which form a substantial part of its total expenditures.

OPTEX GROUP, a standout in Japan's electronic sector, has demonstrated robust financial health and growth potential. With a year-over-year earnings increase of 13%, the company outpaces the industry, which saw a decline of 1%. It holds more cash than debt, ensuring financial stability. Additionally, OPTEX is valued attractively with a Price-To-Earnings ratio of 14, below the market average of 15. Forecasted to grow earnings by approximately 17% annually, OPTEX presents an appealing prospect for discerning investors looking for growth intertwined with stability.

TSE:6914 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hokkaido Gas Co., Ltd. operates primarily in the gas, and heat and power supply sectors within Japan, with a market capitalization of ¥60.35 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of goods, evidenced by consistently high costs of goods sold (COGS) relative to its total revenue. Over the years, it has managed a net income margin that shows variability but trends positively, reflecting operational adjustments and possibly varying market conditions or cost efficiencies achieved.

Hokkaido Gas, with a compelling price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2x—significantly below Japan's market average of 14.6x—stands out as an appealing investment. The company has demonstrated robust growth, with earnings increasing by 16.7% last year, outpacing the gas utilities industry's decline of 8.6%. Despite a high net debt to equity ratio at 79.2%, it has effectively managed its debt, reducing it from 164% five years ago to 91.2%. This fiscal prudence is complemented by strong interest coverage and positive free cash flow, underscoring its financial health amidst market volatility.

TSE:9534 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

