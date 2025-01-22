Elvis III: A 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Ville Redefines Custom Automotive Art At Broad Arrow Auctions

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This award-winning 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Ville "Elvis III" blends Italian craftsmanship and American flair in an iconic custom creation.

The 1959 Cadillac 62 Coupe de Ville "Elvis III" is an automotive masterpiece that bridges the worlds of American luxury and Italian artistry. Created by renowned custom car designer John D’Agostino, this one-of-a-kind show car is set to go under the hammer at RM Sotheby’s on February 15, 2025, as part of The Academy of Art University Collection.

A tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis III is the third in D’Agostino’s celebrated "Elvis" series. Built over two years by Celebrity Kustoms in Italy, under the expert craftsmanship of Lorenzo "Dox" Dossena and Francesco Attolico, the car features over 40 unique modifications. From its striking "Kristal Stardust Elvis III" pearl metallic paint with gold airbrushed accents to the Swarovski crystals embedded in its grille, every detail radiates elegance and creativity.

The car's design is as functional as it is artistic. The chopped roofline, dual white maple T-Tops with mother-of-pearl inlays, and streamlined rear fender skirts give it a distinctive silhouette. Its ride height and rake are adjustable via an air suspension system, offering both modern convenience and a tailored stance. The original 290ci Cadillac V8 engine has been fully accessorized in chrome and gold, with a tribute to Elvis etched into the engine trim—a subtle nod to the car’s namesake.

Inside, the cabin continues the theme of opulence with red floral-textured upholstery, gold-finished accents, and an 11-speaker sound system. Removable maple headliner panels and gold carpeting further enhance its lavish aesthetic.

This showstopper has earned top honors, including the Sacramento Autorama Custom d’Elegance Best of Show award and the Most Fashionable Car trophy at the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. After dazzling on the show circuit, it joined the Academy of Art University Collection in 2016.

Elvis III is more than a car—it’s a rolling piece of art and an homage to the King, blending classic American design with unparalleled custom craftsmanship. For collectors and enthusiasts, this is a rare opportunity to own a true icon of automotive culture.

Broad Arrow Group, Inc. (“Broad Arrow Group”) and its subsidiaries, Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital and Collectors Garage represent the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group is a holding company founded to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. Learn more at www.broadarrowgroup.com

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.