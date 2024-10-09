Elvalhalcor SA (ATH:ELHA) (H1 2024) Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

Sales Volume: Increased by 2.5% to 297,000 tonnes compared to the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA: EUR 114 million, a decrease of 13.1% compared to 2023.

Revenue: EUR 1.7 billion, 3.8% lower than 2023.

EBITDA: EUR 115 million, an increase of 14.4% compared to 2023.

Net Debt: Reduced by EUR 144 million year-on-year to EUR 741 million.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio: Improved to 3.3.

Profit Before Taxes: EUR 60 million, up from EUR 39 million in 2023.

Net Result: Positive EUR 37 million.

Interest Payments: EUR 24 million.

Working Capital: Reduced by EUR 28 million.

Cash Position: Increased by EUR 60 million.

Dividend Paid: EUR 50 million.

Long-term Debt Repayment: EUR 63 million.

Release Date: September 12, 2024

Positive Points

Elvalhalcor SA (ATH:ELHA) achieved a 2.5% increase in sales volume to 297,000 tonnes compared to the same period in 2023.

The company reported a robust adjusted EBITDA of EUR 114 million, demonstrating strong operational performance.

Net debt was significantly reduced by EUR 145 million year-on-year, improving the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to 3.3.

The aluminum segment showed improved profitability per tonne from EUR 204 in the first quarter to EUR 207 in the second quarter.

Elvalhalcor SA (ATH:ELHA) increased its cash position by EUR 60 million, despite challenging market conditions.

Negative Points

Revenue decreased by 3.8% to EUR 1.7 billion compared to 2023, influenced by sensitive metal prices.

The company faced adverse conditions in margins across both aluminum and copper segments.

Interest rates remained elevated, posing challenges to financial performance.

Geopolitical tensions and market uncertainties continued to impact demand and profitability.

Despite improvements, the EBIT was lower than in 2023, highlighting ongoing financial pressures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the key trends in Q3 for each segment: demand, pricing, cost, CapEx? Also, could you provide some color regarding the higher sales leverage mentioned in the press release? A: We don't typically provide guidance, but Elval is well-positioned to leverage our diversified product portfolio and capitalize on future opportunities. In the aluminum segment, we've completed our investment plan, including a new cold rolling mill and lighting line, which has increased our sales in the beverage market.

Q: How do you expect the rise in energy prices over the summer to affect third-quarter results with the new PPA agreement in place? Do you expect measures from the government or the EU to normalize its market in the Balkans? Is demand in aluminum continuing to improve in the third quarter and expectations of interest rate lowering on both sides of the Atlantic? A: We have signed a purchase agreement related to renewable energy assets to reduce our exposure to energy price volatility, which helps in reducing costs. While we welcome any government measures to decrease energy costs, we don't expect significant market changes. We continue to focus on producing innovative and high-quality products to meet client needs.

