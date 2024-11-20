Elon Musk's reported DOGE plan for a free tax filing app hits H&R Block and Intuit stock

Trump made good on a campaign promise when he created the DOGE. Jim WATSON / AFP

H&R Block and Intuit shares fell after a report said the DOGE commission is considering a free tax filing app.

The Biden administration introduced an IRS tax filing pilot program in 2022.

Analysts are divided on the impact of government tax preparation services for Intuit and H&R Block.

Shares of tax-filing providers H&R Block and Intuit dropped on Tuesday after a report from The Washington Post said Elon Musk's DOGE commission is exploring a free mobile tax-filing app.

H&R Block stock dropped as much as 9%, while shares of Intuit dropped as much as 7%. Intuit owns TurboTax, an online tax filing platform.

According to the report, President-elect Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, discussed plans for creating a mobile app that would allow Americans to file their taxes for free.

A post on X from the DOGE account over the weekend highlighted how complex America's tax code has become, highlighting that the number of words in the U.S. tax code has surged nearly 1,000% since 1955.

"This must be simplified," the post said.

H&R Block generates nearly $4 billion in annual revenue from its tax preparation services, while nearly a third of Intuit's revenue, about $5 billion, comes from its TurboTax offering.

This isn't the first time a government-based tax filing service has weighed on Intuit and H&R Block shares.

The Biden administration introduced a pilot program from the IRS to allow taxpayers to file their taxes online for free as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Wall Street is mixed about the potential impacts of the government encroaching on tax preparation businesses.

Analysts at Jefferies wrote in a Tuesday note that the sell-off in Intuit stock was "unwarranted" because a tax filing app from the DOGE commission was "unlikely to be a high priority in a long list of initiatives," adding that the IRS tax filing pilot program "had little success."

Meanwhile, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Andrew Silverman wrote that a tax filing offering from the IRS "could, in theory, threaten revenue for H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt and Intuit."

