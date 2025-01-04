How Elon Musk’s X became the global right’s supercharged front page

Musk has seized the momentum to suggest that Britons support Nigel Farage’s hard-right Reform party. Photograph: Algi Febri Sugita/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock

As a business proposition, Elon Musk’s ownership of X, formerly known as Twitter, has so far been a disaster: since he acquired X in late 2022, the social media company, according to one estimate, has lost nearly 80% of its value.

As a political proposition, however, Musk’s purchase may turn out to be one of the shrewdest investments of all time. Every week, the platform seems to supercharge a news issue that comes to dominate conservative discourse – and often mainstream discourse, as well – with real political repercussions.

Sometimes these topics are inflammatory conspiracy theories, like a false rumor that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating cats and dogs, which became a talking point in the final days of the US presidential election and led to bomb threats and harassment against Springfield residents.

Other times, X, often aided by Musk’s own posts, elevates fact-based but contentious stories – about illegal immigration, government waste, visa fraud, population decline, youth gender transition, or government crackdowns on social-media speech – that the mainstream media is perceived to have ignored or downplayed.

This week, X single-handedly revived a scandal about British “grooming gangs” – groups of men of primarily, but not exclusively, Pakistani descent who are known to have sexually abused hundreds of young girls in northern England in the 1990s and 2000s while local authorities often failed to act.

On X, Musk has called for British prime minister Keir Starmer, who was the director of public prosecutions for part of the time that many of the crimes took place, to “face charges”. He was followed by American hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman, who joined the chorus to demand that the US place sanctions on the UK.

Musk, who has engineered the X algorithm to boost his own tweets, often drives the change in public conversation. With a single retweet, often accompanied by just a few words (“This is interesting”) or an emoji, Musk can put a post by an anonymous or relatively obscure rightwing X account in front of his 210 million followers – more than five times the population of Canada.

In recent months, he has often suggested that X is the real press. “You are the media now,” he likes to tell users of the platform.

As many as 2.7 million people have departed X since the US presidential election, with many prominent journalists, pundits, and left-leaning social-media users angry at Musk’s politics joining alternative platforms such as Bluesky. But X – whose political content is now almost completely rightwing and ranges from conservative-leaning centrists to literal neo-Nazis – has hardly gone away. If anything, it seems more powerful than ever.

