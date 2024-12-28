How Elon Musk’s Tesla became one of Britain’s fastest growing power companies

Illustration: Elon Musk

Elon Musk has been one of Labour’s most vocal antagonists since July’s election. The billionaire boss of Tesla and SpaceX hit out at Sir Keir Starmer’s handling of the summer riots, was snubbed over an international investor conference and has supported a petition for a new election.

But Musk could also be critical to one of the Government’s biggest objectives: Ed Miliband’s lofty aspiration of decarbonising the electricity grid by the end of the decade.

Tesla, while best known as the world’s biggest electric car company, has become a major player in Britain’s renewable energy market. It has become one of the UK’s biggest providers of home power-packs used by eco-conscious households as well as the enormous grid-scale batteries that are used to store excess electricity generated by wind and solar.

This may only be the start. The company has been developing plans to launch a fully-fledged household energy provider in the UK, and has mulled installing solar panels and heat pumps as part of a mission to get houses off gas.

Musk has always insisted that he believes Tesla’s energy business will ultimately surpass the company’s automotive operations. Today, that seems unlikely: the company sold $20bn (£16bn) worth of cars in the third quarter of the year, while sales of solar roofs and batteries were just $2.4bn.

But while sales of the company’s electric cars have fallen slightly this year, the energy business has grown by more than 50pc. Crucially for shareholders, the energy division’s profit margins are much higher than in making vehicles.

Tesla provides the UK with grid-scale batteries that are used to store excess electricity generated by wind and solar

Musk said in October that the division was “growing like wildfire” and the company predicted that a boom in installations at the end of the year should mean sales double in 2024.

Tesla is close to opening a second factory based in Shanghai for its “Megapack” grid batteries, used to smooth out demands on the grid and ease reliance on fossil fuels.

Musk says that production is now making Megapacks at an annual rate of 40 gigawatt hours (GWh), enough to power 15,000 UK houses for a year, but that this would ultimately grow to multiple terawatt hours (thousands of gigawatt hours).

According to research company Modo Energy, Tesla became Britain’s biggest supplier of grid batteries last year. It accounts for around a quarter of the grid-scale storage in the UK, including the country’s two biggest installations, in Buckinghamshire and Essex. Accounts for Tesla’s British subsidiary showed revenues from energy installations of £336m in 2023, double the previous year.

The batteries employ a software called Autobidder that uses artificial intelligence to automatically trade electricity in a way that maximises profits for battery owners, an advantage that allows it to compete against cheaper Chinese competitors, according to Modo’s Zach Jennings. Grid-scale battery storage is expected to increase tenfold by 2050, according to the National Energy Systems Operator (Neso).

