Elon Musk takes aim at MacKenzie Scott again for giving billions to liberal causes, calling the gifts 'concerning'

Elon Musk has set his sights on MacKenzie Scott's charity work once again.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said the billionaire's gifts to liberal nonprofits were "concerning."

Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, has donated over $19 billion to charities since 2019.

Elon Musk has taken aim once again at MacKenzie Scott over the billionaire's charitable giving.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO shared on Monday an X post written by John LeFevre criticizing Scott. The author and ex-banker's post sounded the alarm on Scott's gifts to nonprofits focused on issues such as racial equity, social justice, immigration protections, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon's founder, Jeff Bezos, has donated over $19 billion to more than 2,450 nonprofits since 2019 via her Yield Giving organization. Her net worth remains above $30 billion thanks to the rising value of her Amazon shares.

"So she's just getting started," LeFevre wrote.

Musk reposted the critique along with a single word: "Concerning."

The world's richest man, who stumped for Donald Trump and donated more than $270 million to help the former president win reelection, has blasted Scott's support of liberal causes before.

"'Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should filed be listed among 'Reasons that Western Civilization died,'" Musk said in a now-deleted X post in March.

About two weeks later, Scott announced she was more than doubling the size of her latest batch of donations to $640 million, spread across 361 organizations.

In May 2022, Musk said the Democratic Party was sidelining his companies because Scott had donated to political action committees "posing as charities." He also said that she disliked Bezos and that this was resulting in many other people "getting caught in the crossfire."

But Hans Peter Schmitz, the Bob and Carol Mattocks distinguished professor of nonprofit leadership at North Carolina State University, told BI in September that Scott was setting a powerful example for other philanthropists to follow.

Schmitz said Scott was giving strategically, investing more directly, and relying on consultants to ensure she gave to the best nonprofits in an area. He noted, however, that she was letting the recipients decide how to spend their gifts and hadn't tied up her fortune in a grant system or foundation.

