Elon Musk shares famed Milton Friedman clip blaming inflation on ‘too much government spending’ — and nothing else
Inflation may be ever so slowly cooling in the U.S., but it’s still sparking heated debates online.
As Americans watched their buying power erode through 2021 and 2022, peaking at a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022, pundits offered a long list of factors they blamed for causing inflation: increased consumer spending, rising labor costs, supply chain disruptions and monetary and fiscal policies.
However, if the late Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman, renowned for his work on monetary policy and free-market principles, was still alive, he’d certainly have a more straightforward explanation for the phenomenon: “Inflation is made in Washington because only Washington can create money, and any other attribution to other groups of inflation is wrong,” Friedman famously stated. “Consumers don’t produce it. Producers don’t produce it. The trade unions don't produce it. Foreign sheiks don't produce it. Oil imports don't produce it. What produces it is too much government spending and too much government creation of money and nothing else.”
Although Friedman (who died in 2006) made these remarks decades ago, they seem to be striking a chord once again today. Sen. Rand Paul recently posted a clip of this speech on X, which has garnered more than 51 million views since being shared in early October.
The post also caught the eye of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who reposted it, along with a “100%” emoji to signal his full agreement with Friedman’s message.
Government overspending or corporate greed?
Not everyone is as certain about Friedman’s message, though. Back in June, in a post on his Substack, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich called on the Biden administration to “put the blame for high prices where it belongs — on big corporations.”
In fact, Reich advocated for Biden to take them on: “Condemn them for price gouging,” he urged. “Threaten them with antitrust lawsuits, price-gouging lawsuits, even price controls. Criticize them for making huge profits and giving their top executives record pay while shafting consumers.”
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell takes a more conventional stance on inflation. Powell recently noted that inflation was a reflection of multiple factors, including “rapid increases in the demand for goods, strained supply chains, tight labor markets, and sharp hikes in commodity prices.”
Hedging against inflation
Regardless of which theory resonates more — the idea of government overspending or corporate greed — one thing is clear: even with inflation trending down, Americans are still feeling pinched. Especially when they compare the cost of living today to what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
For instance, government data shows the cost of food has soared by 27% since the beginning of 2020. Similarly, the cost of housing has shot up by 25% in the same time frame.
The good news is that regardless of why inflation happens, savvy investors will often have a strategy in place to ride out any storm. And if you’d like Elon Musk’s advice on what to do, back in March 2022 — just before U.S. inflation reached its decades-high peak — he said: “it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.”
Here’s a closer look at those assets.
Real estate
Real estate is a well-known hedge against inflation. As the cost of raw materials and labor rises, new properties become more expensive to build, which then drives up the price of existing real estate.
However, well-chosen properties provide more than just price appreciation. They also come with a steady stream of rental income — and an effective hedge against inflation since rent typically goes up when prices do.
Over the last five years, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index has surged by more than 50%.
Of course, that also means properties don’t come cheap these days — especially when you factor in today’s still-high mortgage rates.
But you don’t need to buy a house to start investing in real estate. There are plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) as well as crowdfunding platforms that offer everyday investors access to institutional-quality property portfolios, allowing them to earn rental income without the responsibilities of being a landlord.
Stocks
Equities offer another powerful tool for fighting inflation. While stocks can also be volatile, the market has performed remarkably well during the recent inflationary period. The S&P 500, for instance, has seen a 96% increase over the last five years.
And in January, the non-profit Oxfam reported that the world’s billionaires have become $3.3 trillion wealthier than they were in 2020, with their wealth increasing at a rate three times faster than that of inflation.
For some of the most famous billionaires, a substantial portion of their wealth is linked to the companies they founded or currently manage. As inflation drives up costs, businesses that can successfully pass these costs onto consumers through higher prices can maintain or even grow their profit margins. This, in turn, can lead to increased earnings and potentially higher stock prices.
Oxfam also observed that share ownership “overwhelmingly benefits the richest,” with the top 1% owning 43% of all global financial assets.
But you don’t have to be in the billionaires’ club to reap some of those benefits yourself. These days, many platforms enable you to buy and sell stocks with minimal initial investment requirements. Some apps can even help you invest in index funds like the S&P 500 automatically using your spare change, making it easier than ever to grow your wealth alongside the world’s financial elite.
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.