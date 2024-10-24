Elon Musk shares famed Milton Friedman clip blaming inflation on ‘too much government spending’ — and nothing else

Inflation may be ever so slowly cooling in the U.S., but it’s still sparking heated debates online.

As Americans watched their buying power erode through 2021 and 2022, peaking at a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022, pundits offered a long list of factors they blamed for causing inflation: increased consumer spending, rising labor costs, supply chain disruptions and monetary and fiscal policies.

However, if the late Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman, renowned for his work on monetary policy and free-market principles, was still alive, he’d certainly have a more straightforward explanation for the phenomenon: “Inflation is made in Washington because only Washington can create money, and any other attribution to other groups of inflation is wrong,” Friedman famously stated. “Consumers don’t produce it. Producers don’t produce it. The trade unions don't produce it. Foreign sheiks don't produce it. Oil imports don't produce it. What produces it is too much government spending and too much government creation of money and nothing else.”

Although Friedman (who died in 2006) made these remarks decades ago, they seem to be striking a chord once again today. Sen. Rand Paul recently posted a clip of this speech on X, which has garnered more than 51 million views since being shared in early October.

The post also caught the eye of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who reposted it, along with a “100%” emoji to signal his full agreement with Friedman’s message.

Government overspending or corporate greed?

Not everyone is as certain about Friedman’s message, though. Back in June, in a post on his Substack, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich called on the Biden administration to “put the blame for high prices where it belongs — on big corporations.”

In fact, Reich advocated for Biden to take them on: “Condemn them for price gouging,” he urged. “Threaten them with antitrust lawsuits, price-gouging lawsuits, even price controls. Criticize them for making huge profits and giving their top executives record pay while shafting consumers.”

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell takes a more conventional stance on inflation. Powell recently noted that inflation was a reflection of multiple factors, including “rapid increases in the demand for goods, strained supply chains, tight labor markets, and sharp hikes in commodity prices.”