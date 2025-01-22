Elon Musk and Saudi Prince Eye TikTok: A Game-Changing Deal in the Making?

Saudi Prince Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding (KHC) is keeping a close eye on TikTokand if Elon Musk or another buyer makes a move, they're ready to jump in. CEO Talal Ibrahim al-Maiman said KHC would be open to investing in the social media giant, but only if the right deal comes along. Meanwhile, TikTok's fate in the U.S. remains uncertain. After initially facing a ban, the app got a temporary lifeline thanks to an executive order from former President Donald Trump, who has now hinted he wouldn't mind seeing Musk take control of the platform.

KHC already has skin in the game with Musk, holding stakes in his social media platform X and AI startup xAI. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund (PIF) also holds a minority stake in KHC, keeping the firm well-connected in high-profile tech investments. But they're not just focused on TikTok. KHC is also pushing to take its budget airline, flynas, public, with final regulatory approvals expected soon. While expanding its portfolio, the company remains skeptical about crypto.

This potential TikTok play highlights a bigger trendMiddle Eastern capital flowing aggressively into global tech as geopolitical and regulatory shifts create openings. If Musk decides to take the plunge, expect another high-stakes deal that could shake up the social media landscape. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) already proved Musk's ability to transform industries, and if Saudi investors back him on a TikTok bid, it could reshape the future of one of the world's most powerful digital platforms.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

