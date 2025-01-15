Elon Musk’s lawyer rips the SEC’s lawsuit against the X owner — ‘a single-count ticky tak complaint’

Financial regulators have lashed back against Elon Musk, suing the X owner for missteps related to his purchase of Twitter stock.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has sued X platform owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over a missed disclosure requirement related to his purchase of stock in the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

In the complaint, regulators claim Musk, 53, improperly waited 11 days to disclose his Twitter stockholdings and saved himself at least $150 million by doing so—at Twitter shareholders’ expense. The lawsuit from regulators comes five weeks after Musk openly challenged departing SEC chair Gary Gensler by posting a letter from his lawyer to Gensler on X; the letter to Gensler accused the commission and its staff of harassing Musk for six years and demanding that he pay a fine or face charges. The SEC’s lawsuit is the latest in a bitter back-and-forth between Musk and the commission over disclosures, tweets, posts, requests for interviews, and other disagreements.

In a statement, Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro told Fortune the regulator’s action on Tuesday was “an admission by the SEC that they cannot bring an actual case.”

“Mr. Musk has done nothing wrong and everyone sees this sham for what it is,” said Spiro, partner at law firm Quinn Emanuel, in an email.

The SEC has alleged Musk violated a disclosure requirement by failing to file a timely beneficial ownership report, known as a 13D filing. Regulations require that anyone who acquires more than 5% of a public company’s voting shares must file a report to regulators within 10 days of crossing that ownership threshold. (This rule was amended to five business days in 2023.) A 13D filing is required when an investor plans to try to exert control, such as when an activist investor buys a position in a company’s stock. A 13G filing, on the other hand, is meant for passive investors with no intentions to control a company.

According to Spiro, the lawsuit is petty and trivial and comes as the SEC is in retreat.

“[T]he SEC’s multi-year campaign of harassment against Mr. Musk culminated in the filing of a single-count ticky tak complaint against Mr. Musk under Section 13(d) for an alleged administrative failure to file a single form—an offense that, even if proven, carries a nominal penalty,” said Spiro.

Amassing a stake in Twitter

According to the SEC’s account laid out in the complaint, starting in January 2022 Musk directed his personal wealth manager to have a broker start buying up large blocks of Twitter stock for Musk—but not to exceed 5%. The suit claims Musk’s wealth manager warned the broker to buy the stock in a way that would blunt any increases in Twitter’s stock price, given the increased demand from a large buyer. The broker bought stock from Jan. 31, 2022 through February 2022, the SEC alleged.

