Elon Musk would ‘definitely buy’ Disney shares if billionaire activist wins board seats

Nelson Peltz (left) with Elon Musk and his children, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Will Peltz: The activist wants to overhaul Disney's overall strategy

Elon Musk has vowed to take a stake in Disney if billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz wins his battle to secure a seat on the US entertainment giant’s board.

Mr Musk, writing on the social media site X, said the hedge fund manager “should definitely be on the Disney board”.

He added: “While I don’t own any Disney shares today, I would definitely buy their shares if Nelson were elected to the board.”

The intervention comes as Disney faces down an investor rebellion led by Mr Peltz, who is seeking two board seats and an overhaul of the company’s strategy as it navigates the shift to digital streaming. A crunch vote over the makeup of Disney’s board closes on Wednesday evening.

Mr Musk has been a vocal critic of Disney and the leadership of chief executive Bob Iger over its decision to halt advertising on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

The world’s third richest man has said Mr Iger should be “fired immediately”, called Disney’s recent films “unwatchable”, and claimed that “Walt Disney would despise Bob Iger”.

Ahead of the key vote, Mr Musk said that Mr Peltz, 81, would “would help reform the company, improve the quality of product and generally serve in the best interests of shareholders, as he has done at many other companies”.

He added: “This would significantly improve Disney’s share price.”

Mr Peltz’s fund Trian has previously led activist campaigns against blue chip companies, including Marmite and Dove owner Unilever, joining its board in 2022.

Despite Mr Musk’s intervention, Disney appears close to defeating the investor revolt, Reuters reported, with several major shareholders rejecting Mr Peltz’s efforts.

In his campaign to secure a board seat, Mr Peltz has lashed out at Disney’s slate of recent films with diverse casts. He said in an interview with the Financial Times: “People go to watch a movie or a show to be entertained. They don’t go to get a message.”

However, he said he backed the overall leadership of Mr Iger, who returned from retirement in 2022 to take the helm at Disney after its shares suffered and streaming losses ballooned under his successor, Bob Chapek.

Disney has rejected Mr Peltz’s efforts to secure a board seat. Last week it said he was “ill-equipped to serve on Disney’s board” and that he would “harm Disney and jeopardise our strategic transformation”.

The results of the shareholder vote will be disclosed at Disney’s annual meeting after 6pm on Wednesday.