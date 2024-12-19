Elon Musk debuts grip on Trump White House by sinking spending bill

Elon Musk speaks as Donald Trump reacts during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on 5 October 2024. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters

Using the power of the social media platform he owns and the threat of spending millions against Republicans in primaries, Elon Musk effectively tanked a congressional spending bill that would have kept the government running.

The world’s richest man again flexed the muscle he gained during the 2024 election, in which he spent big to help elect Donald Trump and spread of rightwing rumors on X. Since the spending bill was introduced, Musk has fired off tweet after tweet attacking it, amplifying false claims about what it includes and dooming its fate.

“‘Shutting down’ the government (which doesn’t actually shut down critical functions btw) is infinitely better than passing a horrible bill,” Musk wrote in one post.

He and the account for the “department of government efficiency” or Doge, a government body that Trump says he’ll create , claimed the bill would significantly raise pay for members of Congress – it wouldn’t. He claimed it includes funding for bioweapons – it does not. He erroneously shared that it would direct billions for a stadium in DC. He offensively used the word “retard” to joke about language changes in the bill, then joked further about his use of the word.

Trump and the vice-president-elect JD Vance opposed the bill, releasing a statement about it, but did not speak out publicly to nearly the degree Musk did. A source in the president-elect’s circle told Axios that Musk doesn’t overshadow the president, saying: “There are things Elon doesn’t agree with us on that he ain’t getting.”

Musk urged people to contact their lawmakers to kill the bill. And when the bill was effectively killed, he claimed the victory was the voice of the people: “America is for you, the beloved people.”

Musk has no formal role in the second Trump administration aside from being tapped to helm an external group, but he showed this week the extreme influence he has on the party – and on the incoming presidency.

The ordeal is a sign of what’s to come for Musk in his influential role, with a social media platform he can use to go after those he disagrees with. His tweets receive millions of impressions and signal to the rightwing online ecosystem what the lines of attack will be.

He has indicated this is just the beginning, saying no bill should be passed until Trump takes office. He also promised that his group has “no choice” but to go after public servants because “unless @DOGE ends the careers of deceitful, pork-barrel politicians, the waste and corruption will never stop”.

