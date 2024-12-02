How Elon Musk cut costs at SpaceX, Tesla, X and what it means for DOGE

Delete, delete, delete.

It’s the mantra Elon Musk almost chants at his companies, driving engineers to economize rocket building and electric cars in new ways – but also using it as an ax to unsparingly cut workers who don’t fit into his plans.

Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy promise they’ll take the sweeping layoffs approach at the helm of President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, an advisory group aimed at coming up with ways to trim the federal budget. The pair at DOGE, as it’s known, also pledged to ax costly regulations.

What’s the budget cut moonshot? $2 trillion, or nearly a third of the annual federal budget.

Many incoming administrations have promised to slash the budget. Experts say Musk’s goal is impossible; too much of the budget lies in either national security or entitlement programs dear to Trump supporters.

But many feel that if anyone can make the cuts, it’s the South African whiz kid who made electric cars sexy and is preparing to send people to the moon for the first time since 1972.

“There’s a lot of potential here,” said John Graham, a former senior official in the Office of Management and Budget during George W. Bush’s presidency. “I don’t think people should underestimate Musk. He’s a controversial figure but he’s a quick study and if he gets some experts to brief him – he might just gobble this up.”

Musk's legacy of cost cutting includes everything from replacing $1,500 latches on a rocket bound for the International Space Station with modified $30 bathroom stall locks, according to biographer Walter Isaacson, to cutting thousands of jobs at Twitter.

His unflinching focus on removing people and parts has led to accomplishments many assumed impossible, such as making Tesla a viable car company.

But he's left a trail of wreckage along the the way.

For example, Tesla assembly lines are significantly more dangerous than other American car factories, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration complaints, a disparity that goes back nearly a decade. The injury rate at Tesla’s flagship California factory in 2015 and 2016 was 30% higher than the rest of the industry. (For serious injuries, it was 80% higher.)

And Musk’s slash and burn tactics at X, formerly Twitter, prompted an exodus of users and advertisers amid growing hate speech and misinformation on the platform, costing billions of dollars, CEO Linda Yaccarino complained.