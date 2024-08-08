Elma Electronic And 2 Hidden Swiss Small Caps With Strong Potential

The Switzerland market ended on an upbeat note on Wednesday as investors tracked positive cues from global markets and kept picking up stocks right through the day's session. Slightly easing fears of a U.S. recession, and comments from the Bank of Japan's Deputy Governor that the central bank won't raise interest rates when financial markets are volatile helped underpin sentiment. In this favorable environment, identifying small-cap stocks with strong potential can be particularly rewarding. This article will explore Elma Electronic and two other hidden Swiss small caps that stand out for their promising prospects in today's dynamic market.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Switzerland

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating naturenergie holding NA 17.32% 34.71% ★★★★★★ APG|SGA NA 1.12% -16.11% ★★★★★★ TX Group 0.96% -2.25% 15.99% ★★★★★★ IVF Hartmann Holding NA 1.26% -4.29% ★★★★★★ Datacolor NA 3.59% 30.14% ★★★★★★ Compagnie Financière Tradition 49.32% 1.35% 11.45% ★★★★★☆ SKAN Group 3.57% 40.44% 22.38% ★★★★★☆ Elma Electronic 42.57% 2.00% -1.74% ★★★★★☆ Jungfraubahn Holding 17.74% 3.55% 9.25% ★★★★☆☆ Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis 3.00% -10.81% -16.31% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 18 stocks from our SIX Swiss Exchange Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Elma Electronic AG manufactures and sells electronic packaging products for the embedded systems market worldwide, with a market cap of CHF235.35 million.

Operations: Elma Electronic AG generates revenue primarily from its Electronic Components and Parts segment, amounting to CHF167.14 million.

Elma Electronic, a small Swiss company, has seen its debt to equity ratio drop from 68% to 42.6% over five years, indicating improved financial health. Its earnings grew by 20.6% last year, outpacing the electronic industry’s -20.4%. The company's EBIT covers interest payments 17.2 times over, suggesting strong profitability and high-quality earnings despite a 1.7% annual decline in earnings over the past five years.

SWX:ELMN Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Naturenergie Holding AG, with a market cap of CHF1.26 billion, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of electricity under the naturenergie brand in Switzerland and internationally through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Naturenergie Holding AG generates revenue primarily from Customer-Oriented Energy Solutions (€1.15 billion), Renewable Generation Infrastructure (€1.09 billion), and System Relevant Infrastructure (€403.50 million). The company has a market cap of CHF1.26 billion.

Naturenergie Holding, a small Swiss utility company, has shown impressive earnings growth of 40.5% over the past year, outpacing the industry average of 7.6%. With no debt on its balance sheet and high-quality earnings reported, it stands out in its sector. The recent half-year results reported sales of €868.6 million and net income of €77.2 million, up from €68.5 million last year, with basic earnings per share rising to €2.33 from €2.07 previously.

SWX:NEAG Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Romande Energie Holding SA engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of electrical and thermal energy in Switzerland with a market cap of CHF1.40 billion.

Operations: Revenue for Romande Energie Holding SA primarily comes from its Energy Solutions segment (CHF539.70 million) and Grids segment (CHF311.94 million), with additional contributions from Romande Energie Services (CHF163.79 million) and Corporate activities (CHF68.28 million).

Romande Energie Holding, a small Swiss utility company, has shown remarkable earnings growth of 476.6% over the past year, far outpacing the Electric Utilities industry’s 7.6%. The company's price-to-earnings ratio stands at 6.6x, significantly lower than the Swiss market average of 21.5x, indicating good value relative to peers. Despite an increase in its debt to equity ratio from 6% to 9.2% over five years, it remains satisfactory with net debt to equity at just 3.8%. Interest payments are well covered by EBIT with a coverage ratio of 33.7x.

SWX:REHN Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Taking Advantage

Discover the full array of 18 SIX Swiss Exchange Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals right here.

