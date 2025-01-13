Elizabeth Warren has more than 180 questions for Trump Treasury pick Scott Bessent

Senator Elizabeth Warren is outlining a detailed list of her concerns with Scott Bessent in a new letter that runs for 31 pages and includes more than 180 questions that she wants the Trump Treasury secretary pick to answer before his confirmation vote.

The missive from the influential senator on the left, which was provided for review exclusively to Yahoo Finance before its publication, covers an array of topics from taxes to banking oversight to terrorist financing — and even ethics concerns she said she has with Bessent and his business ties.

Warren’s long list is also a helpful summary of the myriad challenges facing the likely next Treasury secretary as he tries to straddle his reputation as an "investor favorite" with some of President-elect Donald Trump’s less-business friendly ideas on topics like tariffs that have come under criticism from both the middle and from the left.

"There is no comprehensive record of your positions relating to various Treasury-related duties and key policy areas within the Secretary’s orbit," Warren said in her letter.

The message comes as Bessent prepares for his Senate grilling later this week, on Thursday. Warren will be on hand to ask at least some of her questions. She met with Bessent face-to-face in December, according to a source familiar with that conversation.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren during her ceremonial swearing-in with Vice President Kamala Harris for another term in the Senate at the Capitol on Jan. 3. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) · ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bessent, so far at least, has had a much smoother confirmation process than some of Trump’s other picks, like Pete Hegseth as defense secretary.

Trump’s team is hoping Bessent and some other nominees will be formally confirmed by the Senate and able to take up responsibilities quickly after Trump’s swearing in on Jan. 20.

Warren is asking Bessent to answer her questions in full in written form as well before any Senate Finance committee vote that would send the nomination to the Senate floor for final approval.

It’s unclear if Bessent will comply, with a representative for the likely nominee declining to comment to Yahoo Finance ahead of the release.

A top focus from Warren on regulations, taxes, and tariffs

The letter from Warren has 14 different categories, with the Massachusetts senator zeroing in on three issues atop Bessent’s agenda early on with questions about regulations, taxes, and tariffs.

On regulations, Warren signaled that Democrats of her persuasion are deeply wary of Trump’s plan to hack away at government red tape, especially any moves towards deregulation in the financial sector.

She noted links between past financial deregulation efforts and things like the 2008 financial crisis and the 2023 collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. She also questioned whether cutting red tape will succeed in spurring the economic growth Trump is promising.