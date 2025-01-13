Elizabeth Warren has more than 180 questions for Trump Treasury pick Scott Bessent

In This Article:
Senator Elizabeth Warren is outlining a detailed list of her concerns with Scott Bessent in a new letter that runs for 31 pages and includes more than 180 questions that she wants the Trump Treasury secretary pick to answer before his confirmation vote.
The missive from the influential senator on the left, which was provided for review exclusively to Yahoo Finance before its publication, covers an array of topics from taxes to banking oversight to terrorist financing — and even ethics concerns she said she has with Bessent and his business ties.
Warren’s long list is also a helpful summary of the myriad challenges facing the likely next Treasury secretary as he tries to straddle his reputation as an "investor favorite" with some of President-elect Donald Trump’s less-business friendly ideas on topics like tariffs that have come under criticism from both the middle and from the left.
"There is no comprehensive record of your positions relating to various Treasury-related duties and key policy areas within the Secretary’s orbit," Warren said in her letter.
The message comes as Bessent prepares for his Senate grilling later this week, on Thursday. Warren will be on hand to ask at least some of her questions. She met with Bessent face-to-face in December, according to a source familiar with that conversation.
Bessent, so far at least, has had a much smoother confirmation process than some of Trump’s other picks, like Pete Hegseth as defense secretary.
Trump’s team is hoping Bessent and some other nominees will be formally confirmed by the Senate and able to take up responsibilities quickly after Trump’s swearing in on Jan. 20.
Warren is asking Bessent to answer her questions in full in written form as well before any Senate Finance committee vote that would send the nomination to the Senate floor for final approval.
It’s unclear if Bessent will comply, with a representative for the likely nominee declining to comment to Yahoo Finance ahead of the release.
A top focus from Warren on regulations, taxes, and tariffs
The letter from Warren has 14 different categories, with the Massachusetts senator zeroing in on three issues atop Bessent’s agenda early on with questions about regulations, taxes, and tariffs.
On regulations, Warren signaled that Democrats of her persuasion are deeply wary of Trump’s plan to hack away at government red tape, especially any moves towards deregulation in the financial sector.
She noted links between past financial deregulation efforts and things like the 2008 financial crisis and the 2023 collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. She also questioned whether cutting red tape will succeed in spurring the economic growth Trump is promising.
"In your view, what explains the failure of the first Trump Administration’s tax and deregulatory policies to spur 3 percent growth?" she asked in a reference to Bessent’s 3-3-3-plan to cut the budget deficit to 3% of GDP, boost GDP growth to 3% and increase U.S. energy production by an additional 3 million barrels of oil per day.
Then, in a lengthy section on taxes, Warren focused on the question of whether Republicans can extend existing tax cuts if it contributes to more debt.
"Will you oppose any tax cut plan that, [according to official scoring], increases the deficit over a ten-year period?" she asked.
The non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts in full would not pay for themselves, with the Congressional Budget Office pegging the cost at $3.7 trillion added to the debt (with interest) between now and 2034 unless the costs are offset.
Warren also asked an array of questions about how Bessent and his investing firm benefited from previous tax cuts, including the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law by Trump during his first term and now up for renewal.
This could be an especially touchy part of the back and forth between Bessent and Democrats in the days ahead, with Bessent's billionaire status often under focus from the Democratic side of the aisle.
In recent days, in a letter to the Treasury Department’s ethics office first obtained by the New York Times, Bessent outlined his plans to divest from dozens of investments and other current holdings to "avoid any actual or apparent conflict of interest in the event that I am confirmed for the position of secretary of the Department of Treasury."
Bessent rose to prominence as an investor and hedge fund manager. He once managed money for liberal philanthropist George Soros (a detail Republicans may focus on in the weeks ahead more so than Democrats) and then founded his own firm known as Key Square Group.
Warren also focused on tariffs in her letter and what duties Bessent will support.
Bessent made a keen public show, notably via a FoxNews.com op-ed last November, of expressing his fondness for Trump's tariff plans as he campaigned for the Treasury secretary nod. But he also offered some careful caveats to calm business concerns and had expressed worries about tariffs causing inflation as recently as early last year.
Fed independence, the CFPB and terrorist financing
Warren’s letter also covers a wide array of Bessent’s other coming responsibilities, including overseeing foreign company investments in the US, housing, the IRS, and the recently floated idea of ending the government conservatorships of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The Federal Reserve comes up directly on page 13, specifically with Bessent's own idea for a "shadow" Fed chair.
“Do you continue to support the concept of a ‘shadow Fed chair’ that you floated last year?” Warren asked in one section, referring to an idea Bessent surfaced during the 2024 presidential campaign to essentially make current Fed Chair Jerome Powell a lame duck long before his term ends.
As Bessent said in a Barron's interview last October, by naming Powell's successor early "based on the concept of forward guidance, no one is really going to care what Jerome Powell has to say anymore."
It’s an idea that Bessent has appeared to hedge on more recently as he assured that Powell would serve out his full term. Powell's full term as a member of the Fed's board of governors doesn't end until 2028, but his time atop the Fed as chair ends sooner, in 2026.
Warren also brought up potential coming Trump administration actions against other regulators with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency Warren herself was instrumental in helping to create during the Obama administration.
Bessent is set to face questioning from lawmakers Thursday when he appears before the Senate in a Finance committee hearing set for 10:30 a,m. Senator Warren is a member of the committee and will be part of a line of questioners, with Republicans largely already signaling their support.
The top Republican on the committee — Mike Crapo of Idaho — also met with Bessent late last year and offered afterward that "President Trump deserves to have a Cabinet he selects to help deliver on his conservative agenda."
The top Democrat on the committee is Ron Wyden of Oregon, who has said that the billionaire Bessent is a sign that Trump is abandoning his campaign message of economic populism.
"I’m going to have a lot of questions," said Wyden who, like Warren, hasn’t said which way he intends to vote.
If Bessent ends up being confirmed as expected, Warren and Bessent are also likely to cross paths again with Warren also serving this Congress as the top Democrat on the Senate’s influential banking panel.
