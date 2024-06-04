Elixirr International's (LON:ELIX) Dividend Will Be £0.095

The board of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.095 per share on the 20th of August. The yield is still above the industry average at 3.2%.

Elixirr International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Elixirr International's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 14.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 35%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Elixirr International Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was £0.022, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.19. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 105% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Elixirr International has grown earnings per share at 42% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Elixirr International Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In general, we don't like to see the dividend being cut, especially when the company has such high potential like Elixirr International does. The cut will allow the company to continue paying out the dividend without putting the balance sheet under pressure, which means that it could remain sustainable for longer. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Elixirr International that you should be aware of before investing. Is Elixirr International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

