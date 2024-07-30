Who is eligible for the winter fuel payment and how much will they get?

old age woman checking documents at home looking distressed

Since 1997, all British pensioners have been able to claim a tax-free payment to help with their heating costs. The winter fuel payment, introduced by the last Labour government, previously doled out as much as £300 a year to all retirees.

However, Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, recently announced that the universal benefit would be scrapped for households in England in its current iteration. Faced with what she claimed was a £22bn black hole in public finances, today’s Labour Government has declared that taxpayers’ money is being wasted on payments to wealthy pensioners who do not need it.

Now, winter fuel payments will only be made to the very poorest retirees in receipt of certain benefits.

The move will mean 10 million retirees losing out on hundreds of pounds a year – with only a fraction still able to claim the benefit.

Here, Telegraph Money outlines who is still eligible for the winter fuel payment, and how much they can get.

What is the winter fuel payment?

The winter fuel payment is a tax-free payment designed to help elderly people cover their heating costs. It is paid automatically during the winter months to all who are eligible.

Following the Chancellor’s announcement in July, winter fuel payments – previously eligible for all pensioners – will now be limited to those who receive pension credit, and certain other benefits including income support, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance and universal credit.

Those who are not eligible for these benefits will stop receiving winter fuel payments from this winter onwards.

The change will mean that an estimated 1.5 million people will be eligible for the payment this winter, down from 11.4 million when the payment went to all pensioners.

Ms Reeves estimated the move would save the Treasury £1.4bn this year and £1.5bn next year.

Claimants have historically received between £100 and £300 tax-free to help pay for heating costs, topped up by “cost of living payments” in the past couple of years.

Going forward, eligible households would receive £200-£300. The exact amount depends on how old you are and whether other people are living in your home.

The majority of households pay for their energy use via direct debit and therefore pay no more in the winter months than they do in summer, since bills are spread throughout the year.

However, around 600,000 older households are on prepayment meters, which must be periodically “topped up”, making the payment especially helpful.

Who qualifies for pension credit?

Pension credit is the primary way pensioners can continue to claim the winter fuel payment. It is a means-tested state benefit for low-income retirees over state pension age, which is currently 66 for both men and women, rising to 67 between 2026 and 2028. To qualify, you must live in the UK and have a weekly income of less than £218.15. For couples, this threshold is £332.95.

For those who are not British, you will need to have settled or pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme to qualify.

For the average claimant, pension credit provides an annual £3,900 boost to a pensioner’s income – but the Government estimates around a third of those currently eligible fail to claim it.

How much will you get?

Under the new winter fuel payment rules, eligible households will receive £200 towards their energy costs.

This rises to £300 if anyone in the household is over 80.

When will you get paid?

Winter fuel payments are deposited automatically into your bank or building society account, or through the Payment Exception Service if you are unable to open or manage such an account.

Most payments are made in November and December, with the majority paid by Christmas. In the past, claimants received a letter in October or November to let them know how much they will be paid, and it is assumed the system will be the same this year.

Usually, the money is paid in the same account as your state pension or other benefits. If you are expecting to receive a winter fuel payment but have not by the end of January, you should contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.