Eli Lilly's Ebglyss Emerges as New Option for Patients Struggling with Dupixent Treatment

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) said that in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who had previously been treated with dupilumab, known by its brand name Dupixent, their Phase 3b study showed the efficacy of Ebglyss in relieving skin and itch issues. The study centered on those who struggled with their former therapy.

Lilly claims that the findings revealed Ebglyss made notable progress, especially in challenging areas like the face and hands. Patients who had stopped dupilumab because of adverse effects including eye-related problems, face dermatitis, or inflammatory arthritis did not have comparable experiences with Ebglyss, the company also noted.

The FDA approved Ebglyss in September for use in adults and some children aged 12 and above with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis not responding enough to topical prescription treatments. The most recent research indicates its possible use as a substitute for dupilumab, therefore augmenting the range of therapy choices available to this patient population who suffered difficulties with the drug.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

