Eli Lilly misses third-quarter profit amid soaring demand for weight-loss drug

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly (LLY) missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday, even as demand for its weight-loss drug soared, hurt by higher manufacturing and acquisition-related costs.

Eli Lilly's stock fell 9% before the bell on Wednesday.

The company earned $1.18 per share on an adjusted basis for the quarter ended Sept.30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.47, according to LSEG data.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru