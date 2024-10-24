Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Among the Best Esports Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

We recently compiled a list of the 8 Best Esports Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) stands against the other esports stocks.

The Future of Esports: Emerging Trends and Market Potential

The esports sector is experiencing significant growth and transformation, driven by evolving trends and increased investment. According to The Business Research Company, the global esports market was valued at $1.63 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during 2024-2028 to reach $3.48 billion by ​the end of the forecast period.

Technological advancements continue to shape the future of esports. The integration of generative AI in gaming is creating more immersive experiences, while cloud gaming continues to gain traction. As these technologies evolve, they are expected to enhance player engagement and expand the esports audience.

Another key trend is the rise of live streaming. This also offers exciting avenues for both content creators and advertisers looking to connect with a dynamic audience. Comscore's 2024 State of Gaming Report revealed that gamers spent 45 billion hours on online video content in 2023.

Esports and live streaming are gaining traction, particularly among younger generations. The report shows that about 86% of Gen Z and 80% of Millennials who are aware of esports have watched it. Additionally, 53% of Gen Z and 61% of Millennials have engaged with live streaming. The report also highlights that 79% of viewers prefer watching esports with others. This indicates the social nature of esports.

The rise of platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming has made esports more accessible, further fueling interest and participation.

Additionally, the Middle East is emerging as a significant market for esports, thanks to initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the country’s economy. Major events, such as the Esports World Cup held in Riyadh, have drawn thousands of participants and substantial prize pools, showcasing the region's potential. Here’s a short excerpt from our previous article “7 Best Gaming Stocks To Buy Now” that discusses this in more detail:

“In July and August, the first-ever Esports World Cup took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, attracting over 1,500 players and offering a massive prize pool of $60 million. The event spanned eight weeks and included 23 competitions across 22 different video games, such as Call of Duty and Fortnite.”

Story Continues