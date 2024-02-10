On February 7, 2024, Director Luis Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $136.84 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $666,778.48.

Electronic Arts Inc is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. EA has more than 450 million registered players around the world and is known for its portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Dragon Age, and Plants vs. Zombies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,876 shares of Electronic Arts Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Director Luis Ubinas is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 46 insider sells for the company.

Electronic Arts Inc Director Luis Ubinas Sells 4,872 Shares

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc were trading at $136.84 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $37.592 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.42, which is above the industry median of 20.81 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $136.84 and a GF Value of $144.58, Electronic Arts Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

