Electronic Arts Inc CFO Stuart Canfield Sells 1,500 Shares

Stuart Canfield, the CFO of Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA), sold 1,500 shares of the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $140.26 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $210,390.

Electronic Arts Inc is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. EA has more than 450 million registered players around the world and is known for its portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Dragon Age, and Plants vs. Zombies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,759 shares of Electronic Arts Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 48 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Electronic Arts Inc's shares were trading at $140.26 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $37.715 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.53, which is above the industry median of 21.87 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.97, with a GF Value of $144.62, indicating that Electronic Arts Inc is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Electronic Arts Inc, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

