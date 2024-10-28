Electrolux Professional AB (ECTXF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Organic Sales ...

Release Date: October 25, 2024

Positive Points

Electrolux Professional AB (ECTXF) reported a 6.2% increase in organic sales, driven by higher volumes across all business areas.

The company saw strong organic growth in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, with an increase in operating margin to 6.5% from 5.6% the previous year.

Cost reduction activities contributed positively, with cost efficiency improvements amounting to approximately 1.2 billion SEK year over year.

Cash flow after investments was positive at 1.1 billion SEK, reflecting a return to normal seasonal cash flow patterns.

The company has a solid liquidity position with 33.9 billion SEK, including revolving credit facilities, and issued a $100 million sustainability-linked loan.

Negative Points

Market demand in Europe declined slightly, particularly affecting the built-in kitchen category, leading to increased promotions and negative pricing.

Despite organic sales growth, there was a negative organic contribution to earnings due to a negative effect from price and mix.

The North American business area reported an operating loss of 249 million SEK, primarily due to price pressure and increased promotions.

Currency headwinds, particularly from Latin America, negatively impacted earnings, with a material adverse effect from the weakening Brazilian real.

The strategic divestment initiatives on non-core assets are progressing slower than expected, with the total potential investment value now expected to be below the previously communicated 10 billion SEK.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on your cost-saving plans and how you plan to achieve the 4 billion SEK target for the year? Also, how should we think about savings into 2025? A: The cost-saving plans involve accelerating cost reductions through headcount reductions and product cost initiatives like value engineering and local sourcing. These measures are expected to have a favorable impact in Q4, and we are confident in reaching the 4 billion SEK target for the full year. Looking into 2025, we will continue focusing on product cost reductions, especially by increasing sourcing from Asia due to cost discrepancies between regions.

Q: How is the competitive environment in the US, particularly in the refrigeration category, and do you see any changes in promotional activity or pricing trends? A: The promotional intensity has been stable throughout the year, with significant competition in the refrigeration category due to low-cost manufacturing in Asia. We are gaining market share in higher price point categories and focusing on premium offerings. We do not anticipate significant changes in promotional behavior at this time.

