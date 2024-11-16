electroCore Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$6.55m (up 45% from 3Q 2023).

Net loss: US$2.50m (loss narrowed by 38% from 3Q 2023).

US$0.31 loss per share (improved from US$0.68 loss in 3Q 2023).

NasdaqCM:ECOR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

electroCore EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 4.9%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 28% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.2% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in the US.

Performance of the American Medical Equipment industry.

The company's shares are down 19% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with electroCore, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

