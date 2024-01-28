Electric Metals (USA) Up 10.0%, Insiders Still Down After CA$5.00m Purchase

Insiders who bought CA$5.00m worth of Electric Metals (USA) Limited (CVE:EML) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 10.0% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still CA$2.7m since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Electric Metals (USA)

The insider Steve Durbin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$3.3m worth of shares at a price of CA$0.23 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.11. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Electric Metals (USA) insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Electric Metals (USA) insiders own about CA$6.9m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Electric Metals (USA) Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Electric Metals (USA) shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Electric Metals (USA) insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Electric Metals (USA) (4 don't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

