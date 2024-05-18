How electric cars are killing the ancient art of haggling

Car dealers, immortalised by Minder's Arthur Daley, could lose their role as industry - ITV/REX

The race to electrify the car industry is driving seismic change. Manufacturers are abandoning petrol and diesel cars and ploughing astonishing sums of money into battery-powered models.

It isn’t just the way our cars are powered that is altering in profound ways – the way they are sold is changing dramatically too.

It is a shift so radical that some believe it could herald the death of the car dealer, immortalised by Arthur Daley in the classic 1980s TV series Minder.

Since the days of Henry Ford, carmakers have relied on franchised dealers to sell and service their cars.

Manufacturers would deliver the models to the dealers and then it was up to their salesmen and women to shift them. They had discretion to offer deals and throw in perks and were rewarded with commissions based on the value of what they sold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet the car industry is increasingly turning its back on a system that has served it well for more than a century, choosing instead to adopt the sort of direct sales model that has long been commonplace when making other big purchases such as a smartphone.

Under the agency model – so-called because dealers are relegated to the role of an agent or middleman – car manufacturers sell their latest models directly to the customer for the same fixed ‘no haggle’ price, regardless of which dealer it was bought from and whether it was purchased from a showroom or online.

The dealership becomes little more than a place where the customer collects the car, for which it receives a set “handling fee”.

“The ancient art of sales has gone. The old model was built on the ability to be traders. When you take that away, it changes it completely. These days it’s about building showrooms and fulfilment centres for commerce,” an industry source says.

Showrooms could become more like fulfilment centres, similar to how Tesla operates - Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS

The new sales model was pioneered by the all-electric evangelists such as Elon Musk and Volvo’s pure battery spin-out Polestar.

Anyone wanting to buy a Tesla in Britain simply visits its website, chooses the car and the specification they want for a pre-agreed, non-negotiable price, and waits for it to be delivered to one of more than 40 Tesla showrooms spread across the country.

Story continues

Much to the dismay of car dealers everywhere, this approach is rapidly catching on. Where only a handful of electric vehicle makers had previously ventured, the big manufacturers are now daring to tread too.

At first, some carmakers such as Volkswagen tested the water with electric models. Then last year, Mercedes made the bombshell announcement that it was adopting the model across its entire range, having tested it in Australia first.

A slew of others including Ford and BMW have said they plan to follow suit. VW has said it will roll out the approach across big brands such as Audi and Skoda.

Asked what prompted the move, Gary Savage, the boss of Mercedes’ UK arm, explained at the time that the internet and smartphones had changed customer buying habits. An agency model “provides a consistent and transparent purchase journey” and initial feedback showed customers were largely supportive, he said.

The shift is partly predicated on the assumption that while everyone loves a bargain, most people quietly dread the prospect of haggling with a fast-talking, commission-hungry sales rep over the price of a car.

There are numerous surveys and polls showing that people dislike the general hassle of buying a car, but it’s the hard-sell and inevitable bartering that customers despise most.

Others fear being ripped off with hidden costs for extras they didn’t want but allowed themselves to be arm-twisted into adding on to the package. The desire to marry online prices with those found on a forecourt is a factor too.

However, some critics say the move is nothing more than a desire among the big carmakers to retain a greater share of the pie. A typical franchise dealership can earn profit margins of as much as 14pc but as an agent that could fall to as little as 5pc, according to industry research.

“The whole driver of this is profit and volume,” one consultant says.

Attempts to introduce direct sales have sparked uproar in some quarters. In America where dealers are represented by powerful lobbyists, Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, banned the practice but made an exception for Tesla.

Sue Robinson, chief executive of the UK’s National Franchised Dealers Association, suggests British buyers risk losing out. “An agency model will have a detrimental impact on customers’ choice,” she recently told the Auto Express trade publication.

Some think it could be a shortlived phenomenon. People have got “a bit excited about the agency model”, says Robert Forrester, boss of Vertu, which operates 180 dealerships around the UK. “The death of the salesman is absolute nonsense.”

Dealers are quick to point out that several big carmakers such as Stellantis, which owns Fiat and Vauxhall, and BMW have either delayed plans to make the switch or shelved them altogether following a slide in sales at rivals.

Part of the reason for that is the “lack of flexibility… to come up with a deal that the customer likes”, Forrester says.

Still, the direction of travel seems clear.

Less than a year ago, industry magazine Car Dealer totted up the number of carmakers planning to move to a direct sales model. A total of 47 were asked a simple question: When will you move to agency sales?

Eighteen said they either already had or were planning to soon, while eight categorically ruled it out. Twenty-one failed to respond – interpreted in some circles as an indication they didn’t want to be outed because of fears over a possible backlash.

The car salesman’s days may be numbered.