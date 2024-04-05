Electric car salary sacrifice schemes, and how to get the best deal possible

Joining an EV salary sacrifice scheme can often trump private car finance deals, and even lower your tax bracket - SolStock/E+

While electric car sales slide, electric vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice schemes are increasing in popularity.

This is thanks to significant tax advantages for employees prepared to make the switch to battery powered vehicles.

Here, Telegraph Money delves into the pros and cons of electric car salary sacrifice, and how you can reap the benefits.

What is an electric car salary sacrifice?

A host of employers offer staff the chance to lease a brand new, or second-hand, electric vehicle through a salary sacrifice arrangement.

This means that the employee can pay for the car directly out of their salary before tax and other contributions are deducted. It is a highly tax-­efficient way to get a car and has enabled many drivers to lease an EV which would normally be out of their price range.

If your employer offers a scheme you like the look of, you’ll need to ask them and sign an agreement. This will detail the non-cash benefit you’ll receive, how much salary you’ll sacrifice, and over what period of time.

What is included in electric car salary sacrifice schemes?

The obvious draw is a company car which can be used as your private car. The car will likely be brand new, however there is an increase in the number of second-hand salary sacrifice cars being offered by employers.

As well as the vehicle, insurance, road tax, breakdown cover and servicing costs are all typically included.

Considering the average EV insurance premium is more than £1,300 and servicing costs – exacerbated by a lack of trained mechanics – are going through the roof, a wage sacrifice package which has these factors priced in is a big plus.

What do you need to pay for?

As suggested in the name, you give up a share of your wage. This share depends on the price of the car, agreed mileage cap, how long the lease term will be and the additional perks provided in the package.

Traditionally, employees take a pay cut of between £300 and £400 a month in exchange for an electric car. Company car tax, officially known as Benefit in Kind (Bik) tax, also kicks in – yet this is very low for zero emission cars. More on this later.

You’ll also pay to charge up your car. Zapmap, which monitors installations of charge points, said that EV drivers who charge 80pc of the time at home pay 7p a mile, or around £680 a year, to run their cars.

Those who charge at home half of the time pay 11p a mile, or £1,140 a year, while those who only charge at public stations are now paying 18p a mile or £1,810 a year.

Is electric car salary sacrifice worth it?

“Giving up” your salary in this way – in exchange for a car – will reduce your tax bill, as lower pay means there’s less to be taxed on. You will pay less income tax and your National Insurance contributions (NICs) will reduce.

Mostly, an employee is just shifting some of their previous tax payments towards a car instead.

“You may be taking a lower salary, but it’s effectively a pay rise,” Stuart Masson, of automobile advice website The Car Expert, said.

“It works out to be much better than privately taking on a car finance deal yourself, such as a PCP deal, on a post-tax salary. It is far and away the best way to get an electric car as you can make significant tax savings.”

No deposits are required when taking on the scheme, so there are no hefty upfront fees to consider.

What is the Benefit in Kind tax you have to pay?

Those taking on an electric company car reap the rewards of significant Bik tax breaks.

Employees pay Bik tax on perks that they get from their employer on top of their salary – so you pay the tax before your monthly wage arrives in your bank account.

Bik is calculated as a percentage of the car’s P11D value (the list price of the car, plus VAT) and its CO2 emissions.

Vehicles at the upper end of the emissions chart are liable to pay up to 37pc tax, while electric cars and some plug-in hybrids have a much more favourable Bik rate because of their zero or low CO2 emissions.

The Bik rate for electric cars is currently fixed at 2pc until April 2025. After this, it will rise by 1pc every year until 2028.

The current 2pc means employees benefit from sizeable tax savings. For example, the Bik rate for a fully electric company car worth £30,000 would be £600, and a basic-rate taxpayer would pay 20pc of this, meaning only £120 in Bik would be paid per year. A higher-rate taxpayer (earning more than £50,270) would pay £240 a year.

This is a significant cost benefit compared to employees using petrol company cars. For instance, a basic-rate taxpayer with a petrol company car worth £30,000 could be paying up to £2,220 a year in Bik tax, if the vehicle surpassed 160g/km in CO2 emissions.

How to make it really worthwhile

The best EV salary sacrifice benefits come to higher-rate taxpayers, who by taking a salary sacrifice, can lower themselves into the lower tax bracket.

For example, if a company were offering a £350 a month pay cut in exchange for a new electric car, an employee earning £54,000 would sacrifice £4,200 of their annual salary. In doing so, they would become a basic-rate taxpayer and would no longer be paying 40pc tax on earnings over £50,270.

Taking pension contributions out of the equation, their take home pay with their original wage would be £41,877 after income tax and National Insurance contributions are deducted.

But by taking on a £350 a month sacrifice and becoming a basic-rate taxpayer, their take home pay would only drop to £39,256.

The £2,621 reduction in total take home pay, would come with the perk of a company car. While there would be an annual Bik tax bill of £120, the employee would not have to fork out on the likes of servicing and insurance.

What are the downsides?

Leasing an electric car via a salary sacrifice scheme is advantageous, but this only really suits employees in stable jobs.

You are signing a contractual agreement, and ending it early, if you opt to change jobs, can cause complications depending on contract clauses.

“Most schemes now have better protections in case an employee leaves mid-contract, but it’s not perfect,” Mr Masson said. “It varies on the provider, but the employer will be liable for the cost of the car. The leasing companies obviously don’t want employers to sign up and walk away from their obligations early into a two to four-year agreement.”

“As you are reducing your salary, that impacts your entitlement to holiday pay and pension contributions from the employer. Some employers will top that up, but it can vary.

“Normally, what you lose here is more than outweighed by the fact you’re potentially saving hundreds of pounds a month.”

So-called “range anxiety” about how far EV batteries will take a motorist between charges continues to be a serious concern among drivers.

What Car? magazine tested a dozen mainstream electric cars and found that on average the range per full charge was 30pc less than the official test figures that manufacturers are obliged to quote. One vehicle’s range was more than a third lower than the official figures.

This lack of range is compounded by a dearth of public charging infrastructure. By the end of December, there were 53,906 charge points across Britain, according to Zapmap. The Department for Transport hopes there will be 300,000 installed by the end of the decade.

When entering a salary sacrifice agreement, you agree to an annual mileage cap – for example, 10,000 miles. The lower the cap, the cheaper the deal will likely be.

If you go over this mileage allowance, you’ll pay a penalty, just like you do when leasing a car privately. This penalty will be costly if, say, you are charged 30p extra for every mile over the limit.

At the end of the agreed term, you will need to hand back the keys. You will no longer own the vehicle and, more likely than not, won’t be able to buy it outright.

Can anyone get an electric car on the salary sacrifice scheme?

This is not a universal scheme, and your eligibility hinges on whether your employer is signed up to the HMRC-approved salary sacrifice plan.

Even then, depending on how the company is structured, some employees might not be eligible for the scheme.

Which electric cars qualify for the salary sacrifice scheme?

Analysis from The Electric Car Scheme, an EV leasing firm, shows that the Tesla Model Y was the most in-demand car for its salary sacrifice scheme in 2023.

In second place was the BMW i4, and the third most popular was the MG4. The cars available to you as an employee will depend on the scheme and provider your employer is signed up to.

With the benefits becoming more widely known and companies looking to bolster their green credentials, electric car schemes will continue to grow.

As popularity surges, there is an ever-growing demand from employers to take on an electric car fleet. This is evidenced by the fact that Octopus, one of Britain’s fastest-growing electric car leasers, is aiming to double the size of its fleet to 30,000 vehicles.

Of the 315,000 electric cars registered last year, 77pc were purchased by fleet owners or other businesses – showing how the EV market is now heavily reliant on salary sacrifice schemes.

Salary sacrifice schemes traditionally tend to offer brand new cars, however, there is an uptick in the number of second-hand EVs being leased. For example, Octopus expects its share of used EVs to rise significantly, growing from 5pc to around 50pc.