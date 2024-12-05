Electric car brands offer £11,000 discounts in sales scramble

Volkswagen cars stand on elevator platforms inside one of the twin towers used as storage at the Autostadt promotional facility next to the Volkswagen factory

Car makers are discounting electric vehicle (EV) prices by an average of £11,000 per car to boost sales, amid warnings that demand from private buyers remains weaker than expected.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) on Thursday warned that companies were resorting to “heavy discounting” in a rush to meet legally-binding EV sales targets in the UK market.

It predicted that by the end of 2024 car manufacturers will have spent £4bn on discounting, double a previous estimate.

With the industry group predicting some 363,000 battery-powered vehicles will be sold this year in total, the figure equates to an average discount of about £11,000 per EV.

The warning comes amid a row between car makers and the Government over the UK’s EV sales targets, known as the ZEV mandate. The rules require 22pc of cars sold to be electric this year.

The target rises annually until it reaches 80pc in 2030, with car makers facing fines of £15,000 per car if they sell too many petrol and diesel vehicles.

Manufacturers are calling on ministers to relax the requirements or to boost demand with consumer incentives.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, said: “Manufacturers are investing at unprecedented levels to bring new zero emission models to market and spending billions on compelling offers.

“Such incentives are unsustainable – industry cannot deliver the UK’s world-leading ambitions alone.

“It is right, therefore, that the Government urgently reviews the market regulation and the support necessary to drive it, given EV registrations need to rise by over a half next year.

“Ambitious regulation, a bold plan for incentives and accelerated infrastructure rollout are essential for success. Else, UK jobs, investment and decarbonisation will be at further risk.”

On Thursday, the SMMT said EV sales had surged to 38,581 in November, 58pc higher than a year earlier. It took the market share of electric models to 25pc – the highest level since December 2022.

This was only the second month this year in which car makers have reached the headline target for EV sales set by the ZEV mandate.

‘Market demand for EVs remains weak’

Critics say the targets are too aggressive and were based on forecasts of EV sales that have proved overly-optimistic. The SMMT has argued that drivers need tax breaks and other incentives to encourage them to buy EVs.

On Thursday, it said: “Manufacturers are committed to the mandate’s ambition, but market demand for EVs remains weak and below the levels expected when the regulation was drawn up by the previous government.”

