Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Elders' estimated fair value is AU$18.11 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Elders' AU$9.20 share price signals that it might be 49% undervalued

The AU$8.83 analyst price target for ELD is 51% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the September share price for Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$61.0m AU$92.0m AU$96.5m AU$100.2m AU$103.6m AU$106.8m AU$109.9m AU$112.9m AU$115.9m AU$118.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.80% Est @ 3.39% Est @ 3.09% Est @ 2.89% Est @ 2.74% Est @ 2.64% Est @ 2.57% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.7% AU$57.7 AU$82.3 AU$81.7 AU$80.2 AU$78.5 AU$76.5 AU$74.5 AU$72.4 AU$70.3 AU$68.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$742m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$119m× (1 + 2.4%) ÷ (5.7%– 2.4%) = AU$3.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$3.7b÷ ( 1 + 5.7%)10= AU$2.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$2.9b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$9.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Elders as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Elders

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Elders, there are three further items you should look at:

