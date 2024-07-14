Elders And 2 Other Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Action In Australia

Amidst a generally buoyant Australian market where the ASX200 recently closed up by 0.9%, all sectors except IT showed positive movement. This environment, coupled with anticipations of a U.S Federal Reserve rate cut, creates an interesting backdrop for exploring undervalued opportunities within the small-cap space. In this context, understanding what constitutes a good stock can be pivotal; factors such as insider buying can often signal unrecognized value in smaller companies poised for growth.

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Corporate Travel Management 17.9x 2.7x 46.32% ★★★★★★ Nick Scali 14.5x 2.7x 42.18% ★★★★★☆ RAM Essential Services Property Fund NA 5.8x 38.95% ★★★★★☆ Healius NA 0.6x 42.03% ★★★★★☆ Eagers Automotive 9.6x 0.3x 33.51% ★★★★☆☆ Elders 22.0x 0.5x 45.59% ★★★★☆☆ Codan 29.2x 4.3x 26.60% ★★★★☆☆ Tabcorp Holdings NA 0.7x 18.78% ★★★★☆☆ Dicker Data 22.4x 0.8x -1.66% ★★★☆☆☆ Coventry Group 300.4x 0.5x -11.85% ★★★☆☆☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Elders is an Australian company involved in providing a range of services including branch network operations, wholesale products, feed and processing services, and corporate services, with a market capitalization of approximately A$2.54 billion.

Operations: The entity generates the majority of its revenue from its Branch Network, contributing A$2.54 billion, supplemented by Wholesale Products and Feed and Processing Services at A$341.19 million and A$120.14 million respectively. Over recent periods, it has observed a gross profit margin trend ranging from 16% to 21%, indicating variability in cost management relative to sales revenue across different fiscal quarters.

PE: 22.0x

Elders Limited, a notable player in the Australian market, recently reaffirmed its earnings guidance for FY 2024, projecting an underlying EBIT of A$120 million to A$140 million. Despite a challenging half-year with net income dropping to A$11.59 million from A$48.85 million the previous year, insider confidence remains evident as they recently purchased shares, signaling belief in the company's resilience and growth potential. With new board appointments enhancing leadership and strategic direction, Elders is poised to leverage its industry expertise despite current financial hurdles.

ASX:ELD Share price vs Value as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Nick Scali is a furniture retailing company with operations primarily focused on selling a range of furniture products.

Operations: Retailing of Furniture generated A$450.45 million, with a gross profit margin peaking at 65.48% in the latest period, reflecting significant efficiency in managing production costs relative to revenue.

PE: 14.5x

Nick Scali Limited, a standout in the market for undervalued entities, has recently fortified its financial position through substantial equity offerings totaling A$60 million at a price of A$13.25 per share. This strategic move, executed in May and April 2024, underscores their proactive approach to capital management. With earnings projected to grow by 8.3% annually, insider confidence is evident as they've recently purchased shares, signaling strong belief in the company's future prospects amidst higher risk funding structures solely reliant on external borrowing.

ASX:NCK Share price vs Value as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Neuren Pharmaceuticals is a company focused on developing pharmaceutical products, with a market capitalization of approximately A$231.94 million.

Operations: Pharmaceutical Products generated A$231.94 million in revenue, with a gross profit margin of 88.47%. Operating expenses for the period amounted to A$5.95 million.

PE: 16.7x

Neuren Pharmaceuticals, a lesser-known yet promising player in the pharmaceutical sector, recently showcased positive Phase 2 trial results for NNZ-2591, targeting Pitt Hopkins syndrome—a condition with no approved treatments. This breakthrough underscores their potential in addressing unmet medical needs. With revenue expected to grow by 10.53% annually, and insider confidence demonstrated through recent share purchases, the company's prospects appear increasingly compelling despite its reliance on higher-risk external borrowing for funding.

ASX:NEU Share price vs Value as at Jul 2024

