El-Erian on the Jets: 'Let's be realistic, people'

Economist Mohamed El-Erian joined Yahoo Finance’s Final Round on Tuesday to talk markets, and we also got his thoughts on this year’s New York Jets.

“I love the fact that offense, defense, and special teams played so well,” said El-Erian, who is currently the chief economic adviser at Allianz and a big Jets fan. “I love the fact that Sam [Darnold] bounced back from a horrible start. Can you imagine an interception that results in a touchdown be the first play of your NFL career?”

Mohammed El-Erian is a big Jet fans. (Photo: Yahoo Finance) More

The Jets opened their season with a 48-17 victory against the Detroit Lions on Monday night as the team rallied around Darnold. After the early pick-six, the rookie quarterback finished the day 16-of-21 for 198 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Jets’ to their first season-opening win since 2015 and first season-opening road win since 2009.

El-Erian sounded upbeat while also trying to manage expectations after Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland jokingly referenced a “Jets dynasty” starting on Monday night.

“Like others, I’m encouraged,” El-Erian concluded. “But let’s be realistic, people. This was the Lions.”

Check out our full interview in the video above.

Follow Adriana on Twitter.

Read more: U.S., Canada Search for Way to Bridge Nafta Divide