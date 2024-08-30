Eksons Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:EKSONS) Profits Appear To Have Quality Issues

Eksons Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:EKSONS) robust recent earnings didn't do much to move the stock. However the statutory profit number doesn't tell the whole story, and we have found some factors which might be of concern to shareholders.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

Importantly, our data indicates that Eksons Corporation Berhad's profit received a boost of RM10m in unusual items, over the last year. We can't deny that higher profits generally leave us optimistic, but we'd prefer it if the profit were to be sustainable. We ran the numbers on most publicly listed companies worldwide, and it's very common for unusual items to be once-off in nature. And that's as you'd expect, given these boosts are described as 'unusual'. We can see that Eksons Corporation Berhad's positive unusual items were quite significant relative to its profit in the year to June 2024. As a result, we can surmise that the unusual items are making its statutory profit significantly stronger than it would otherwise be.

Our Take On Eksons Corporation Berhad's Profit Performance

As we discussed above, we think the significant positive unusual item makes Eksons Corporation Berhad's earnings a poor guide to its underlying profitability. As a result, we think it may well be the case that Eksons Corporation Berhad's underlying earnings power is lower than its statutory profit. The good news is that, its earnings per share increased by 19% in the last year. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. If you want to do dive deeper into Eksons Corporation Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Eksons Corporation Berhad, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Eksons Corporation Berhad's profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

