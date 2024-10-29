Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

In This Article:
Quarterly Sales: $4.1 million in Q3 2024, down from $4.6 million in Q3 2023.
Gross Margin: 53.5% in Q3 2024, slightly up from 53.3% in Q3 2023.
Operating Expenses: $4.8 million in Q3 2024, down from $5.4 million in Q3 2023.
Net Loss: $2.1 million or $0.10 per share in Q3 2024, improved from $3.4 million or $0.24 per share in Q3 2023.
Revenue for Nine Months: $12.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $13.4 million for the same period in 2023.
Gross Margin for Nine Months: 53% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, up from 50% in the same period in 2023.
Operating Expenses for Nine Months: $15 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, down from $18.4 million in the same period in 2023.
Net Loss for Nine Months: $7.9 million or $0.42 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, improved from $12 million or $0.88 per share in the same period in 2023.
Cash and Restricted Cash: $8.3 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $8.6 million as of December 31, 2023.
Public Offering Proceeds: Approximately $5 million from an underwritten public offering in September 2024.
Release Date: October 28, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) achieved a significant milestone with the approval and reimbursement of the initial CMS claim for the Ekso Indigo Personal device, benefiting patients with spinal cord injuries.
The company has seen success in digital marketing strategies, resulting in an influx of new qualified leads.
Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) has improved its operating margins by reducing operating expenses and achieving cost savings in supply chain and inventory management.
International demand, particularly in Europe, remains strong, with record sales levels achieved in the region.
The company has a strong presence in the U.S., with Ekso NR devices deployed in nine of the top ten rehabilitation centers, indicating its technology is becoming a standard of care for lower extremity neurorehabilitation.
Negative Points
Quarterly sales decreased to $4.1 million in Q3 2024 from $4.6 million in Q3 2023, indicating a decline in revenue.
U.S. sales were affected by fluctuations in procurement cycles and delays in capital purchases by several customers.
The reimbursement process for CMS claims is taking time, with only one claim reimbursed to date, causing potential delays in revenue recognition.
Sales of the Ekso Works industrial segment were impacted by labor strikes in U.S. manufacturing industries.
The company experienced lower margin sales due to increased volume through distribution, affecting overall profitability.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Of the 33 placements during the quarter, how many were outside the US, given the strong performance in ex-US geographies? A: Scott Davis, CEO: Approximately half of the placements were in Europe, with several in the APAC region. The majority of these placements were outside the US, and about 20% of the revenue was from the personal product.
Q: Can you provide details on the CMS claims filed and the reimbursement status? A: Scott Davis, CEO: Multiple claims have been submitted year-to-date, mostly in Q3. Our DME partner has received reimbursement on one claim, with two requiring additional information for resubmittal. Sales of personal health products nearly doubled from Q2 to Q3, representing about 20% of our sales for the quarter.
Q: Regarding customer buying cycles, what is the current backlog, and how is it being managed? A: Scott Davis, CEO: We have a backlog for Q4, with strong demand in Europe. In North America, 2024 has been an off-cycle year with IDNs, but we anticipate renewal cycles positively impacting us in Q4 and 2025. We have a strong pipeline supporting future growth in both enterprise and personal segments.
Q: Has the CMS reimbursement for personal units affected IDN procurement cycles? A: Scott Davis, CEO: The issue is more about procurement cycles being lumpy. We had record sales in North America in 2023 and in Europe this year. Some North American customers delayed purchases to Q4 or 2025 due to macroeconomic uncertainties.
Q: What is the outlook for international sales, particularly in Europe, for the remainder of the year? A: Scott Davis, CEO: Demand in Europe remains strong, and we have a solid backlog entering Q4. We expect another strong quarter in Europe, with more than a dozen devices in backlog at the end of Q3.
