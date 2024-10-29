Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

Net Loss for Nine Months: $7.9 million or $0.42 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, improved from $12 million or $0.88 per share in the same period in 2023.

Operating Expenses for Nine Months: $15 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, down from $18.4 million in the same period in 2023.

Gross Margin for Nine Months: 53% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, up from 50% in the same period in 2023.

Revenue for Nine Months: $12.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $13.4 million for the same period in 2023.

Net Loss: $2.1 million or $0.10 per share in Q3 2024, improved from $3.4 million or $0.24 per share in Q3 2023.

Release Date: October 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

The company has a strong presence in the U.S., with Ekso NR devices deployed in nine of the top ten rehabilitation centers, indicating its technology is becoming a standard of care for lower extremity neurorehabilitation.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc ( NASDAQ:EKSO ) has improved its operating margins by reducing operating expenses and achieving cost savings in supply chain and inventory management.

The company has seen success in digital marketing strategies, resulting in an influx of new qualified leads.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc ( NASDAQ:EKSO ) achieved a significant milestone with the approval and reimbursement of the initial CMS claim for the Ekso Indigo Personal device, benefiting patients with spinal cord injuries.

The reimbursement process for CMS claims is taking time, with only one claim reimbursed to date, causing potential delays in revenue recognition.

U.S. sales were affected by fluctuations in procurement cycles and delays in capital purchases by several customers.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Of the 33 placements during the quarter, how many were outside the US, given the strong performance in ex-US geographies? A: Scott Davis, CEO: Approximately half of the placements were in Europe, with several in the APAC region. The majority of these placements were outside the US, and about 20% of the revenue was from the personal product.

Q: Can you provide details on the CMS claims filed and the reimbursement status? A: Scott Davis, CEO: Multiple claims have been submitted year-to-date, mostly in Q3. Our DME partner has received reimbursement on one claim, with two requiring additional information for resubmittal. Sales of personal health products nearly doubled from Q2 to Q3, representing about 20% of our sales for the quarter.

Q: Regarding customer buying cycles, what is the current backlog, and how is it being managed? A: Scott Davis, CEO: We have a backlog for Q4, with strong demand in Europe. In North America, 2024 has been an off-cycle year with IDNs, but we anticipate renewal cycles positively impacting us in Q4 and 2025. We have a strong pipeline supporting future growth in both enterprise and personal segments.

Q: Has the CMS reimbursement for personal units affected IDN procurement cycles? A: Scott Davis, CEO: The issue is more about procurement cycles being lumpy. We had record sales in North America in 2023 and in Europe this year. Some North American customers delayed purchases to Q4 or 2025 due to macroeconomic uncertainties.

Q: What is the outlook for international sales, particularly in Europe, for the remainder of the year? A: Scott Davis, CEO: Demand in Europe remains strong, and we have a solid backlog entering Q4. We expect another strong quarter in Europe, with more than a dozen devices in backlog at the end of Q3.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

