Eight ways to prevent keyless car theft

keyless car theft

The “gimmick” of keyless car entry is the driving force behind a surge in vehicle thefts, with criminals targeting a host of manufacturers.

Thieves have mastered multiple ways to capitalise on the rise of keyless vehicles, preying on owners who haven’t taken precautions.

In this article, we cover how keyless cars are commonly stolen, which vehicle models are the most frequently stolen and eight effective ways to make sure you don’t become a victim:

How keyless cars are commonly stolen

The most common type of theft in recent years has been through “relays” and “repeaters”, which thieves use to intercept the signal from a keyless fob and transmit it to another device which is used to open the car.

Working in pairs, criminals will wander onto a driveway at night, with one getting as close to the house as possible, holding a box with an aerial.

This box is a device listening for the faint signal emitted by a car key indoors, which could be in the pocket of a jacket or on a hook in the hallway.

It picks up and then repeats this signal at full blast to the second thief, who is holding a related device next to the car, which can simply be unlocked. Within minutes, sometimes seconds, the thieves have some new wheels.

Thankfully, the steps detailed below can help combat would-be thieves.

Which cars are most likely to be stolen?

The Ford Fiesta holds the unwanted title of being the most stolen car, with almost 6,000 being taken in 2023, according to the DVLA (see table, below).

Eight security measures to protect your keyless car

Up against high-tech thieves, it can be difficult to know the best way to defend yourself – but luckily there are several things you can do to help keep your car safe:

Keep your key in a Faraday pouch or box Use a steering wheel lock Get a tracker fitted Disable keyless entry Get your keys reprogrammed Install a ghost immobiliser Etch your windows Park in your garage

1. Keep your key in a Faraday pouch or box

Cocooning your keys in a metal-lined pocket, a Faraday pouch can be useful for any keyless car owner, as recommended by the Metropolitan Police.

They can be bought online for as little as £5, and are very effective at blocking the signal between the key and your car. You can also get stronger Faraday boxes, which tend to cost between £15 and £30.

Beware that they do degrade over time, and should be replaced every couple of years. Over time you may begin to notice that the wing mirrors on your car are opening while it is locked, this is a sign that your pouch or box is weakening.

Story Continues