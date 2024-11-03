Is eHealth Inc. (EHTH) the Best Insurance Brokerage Stock to Invest in Now?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 7 Best Insurance Brokerage Stocks to Invest in Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) stands against the other insurance brokerage stocks.
The Insurance Brokerage Market: An Overview
The insurance brokerage market serves as an important link between insurance companies and clients, helping individuals and businesses find the right insurance coverage. Brokers act as intermediaries, offering a wide range of services that include risk assessment, policy selection, and claims assistance. As regulations evolve and new risks emerge, the role of brokers becomes even more crucial in ensuring that clients are adequately protected.
This market has been expanding rapidly. According to Grand View Research, the global insurance brokerage market was valued at $287.40 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2024-2030 to reach $524.80 billion by the end of the forecast period.
The North American insurance brokerage market was the largest in the world in 2023, accounting for 30.5% of the total revenue. This growth is largely driven by regulatory changes and increasing compliance requirements in the region. As businesses strive to avoid the risks associated with non-compliance, the demand for brokerage services continues to rise.
A key trend driving market growth is the integration of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics, which are transforming the industry. These tools help brokers streamline processes, improve risk assessments, and enhance customer service.
First Rate Drop in Seven Years?
On October 24, Reuters reported that global commercial insurance rates fell by 1% in the third quarter of 2024. This marks the first quarterly decline in seven years, as noted by the Global Insurance Market Index from Marsh. The index tracks renewal rate changes across four main categories of commercial insurance: property, casualty, cyber, and financial & professional lines. Marsh indicated that the decrease in composite rates was mainly due to increased competition among insurers in the global property market.
Regionally, the average composite rates experienced a significant reduction, with a 6% drop in the Pacific region, 5% in the UK, 4% in Asia, 3% in Canada, and 2% in India, the Middle East, and Africa. In contrast, rates remained flat in Europe and increased by 3% in both the US and the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region.
Property insurance rates globally decreased by 2%. Financial and professional lines experienced a notable drop of 7%, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of declines in this category. Cyber insurance rates also fell by 6%, consistent with the previous 2 quarters. However, casualty insurance was the only major product line to see an increase, rising by 6% globally after several quarters of growth. Pat Donnelly, President of Marsh Specialty and Global Placement, described these rate reductions as a positive development for clients.
For insurance brokers, this presents both challenges and opportunities. A decrease in rates can indicate a shift in market conditions, which could lead to increased competition among brokers as they adjust their strategies to attract clients. Lower rates may also make insurance more affordable for more customers, encouraging them to purchase coverage or expand their existing policies.
Methodology
To compile our list of the 7 best insurance brokerage stocks to invest in now, we used the Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find insurance brokerage companies. We also reviewed our own rankings and consulted various online resources. From an initial pool of more than 20 insurance brokerage stocks, we focused on the top 7 stocks most favored by institutional investors. Data for the hedge fund sentiment surrounding each stock was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 912 elite hedge funds. The 7 best insurance brokerage stocks to invest in now are ranked in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds holding stakes in them as of Q2 2024.
eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19
eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is an American online health insurance marketplace that connects individuals with various health insurance options. As an independent health insurance advisor, the company provides a platform where users can compare plans from over 180 insurers, helping them find coverage that fits their needs and budgets. The company’s licensed benefit advisors are available to assist clients in navigating the selection process, ensuring they understand their options.
In the second quarter of 2024, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) reported total revenue of $65.9 million, a slight decline of 1% compared to the same quarter in the previous year. However, excluding tail revenue, the company saw a 13% increase in total revenue year-over-year. The Medicare segment was particularly strong, generating $59.2 million in revenue, which is a 7% increase from Q2 2023. This growth reflects eHealth’s (NASDAQ:EHTH) effective strategies in capturing market share within the Medicare space.
The company is also focused on enhancing its user experience through various initiatives. In the Q3 2024 earnings call, the company’s management shared that eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is updating its comparison tools to provide more personalized recommendations based on individual needs. Additionally, the expansion of its video enrollment tool, Live Advise, aims to improve client interactions by combining convenience with a personal touch. These efforts are expected to support customer retention and satisfaction.
The company’s strong performance in the Medicare segment and ongoing improvements to its platform position it well for future growth. eHealth’s (NASDAQ:EHTH) commitment to innovation and customer service makes it an appealing stock for investors looking for opportunities in the health insurance brokerage sector.
According to Insider Monkey’s database, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has gained significant interest from institutional investors, with the number of hedge fund holders increasing to 19 in Q2 2024, up from 11 in the previous quarter.
Overall EHTH ranks 7th on our list of the best insurance brokerage stocks to invest in now. While we acknowledge the potential of EHTH as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than EHTH but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
