An egg has overtaken Kylie Jenner as most-liked Instagram post ever

A photograph of an egg has overtaken Kylie Jenner as the holder of the most-liked post ever on Instagram.

The picture – from account @world_record_egg – currently has almost 25 million likes, beating Jenner's record 18 million likes on a post announcing the birth of her daughter Stormi last year. "Let's set a world record together and get the most like post on Instagram," the post read. "Beating current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million). We got this!"

The record-breaking picture was posted on January 4. The account itself has 2.5 million followers.





In response to becoming the new record holder, the holders of the account posted an Instagram story thanking those who liked the post.

"It doesn't end here though, we're only just getting started," they said on Sunday.

Jenner responded to losing her record with a post on Instagram, in which she cracked an egg onto a hot road.



