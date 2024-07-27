EFG International AG (VTX:EFGN) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To CHF14.48

Shareholders might have noticed that EFG International AG (VTX:EFGN) filed its half-yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.5% to CHF12.76 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of CHF744m and statutory earnings per share of CHF0.91 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that EFG International is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for EFG International from four analysts is for revenues of CHF1.48b in 2024. If met, it would imply an okay 2.3% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be CHF0.98, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CHF1.44b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF0.95 in 2024. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 7.2% to CHF14.48per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values EFG International at CHF15.64 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CHF13.10. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting EFG International is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 4.7% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 5.3% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that EFG International is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards EFG International following these results. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though it is expected to grow slower than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

