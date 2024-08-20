Edgar Bronfman Makes His Move With $4.3 Billion Bid For Paramount Global

Deadline hears that Edgar Bronfman, Jr. has made an offer for Paramount Global in a deal worth $4.3 billion, attempting to undo Par’s merger with Skydance.

The offer is said to consist of a $2.4 billion payment to Shari Redstone for her family holding National Amusements, which controls Paramount Global through its majority of Class A voting shares. Some $1.5 billion would be injected into the company’s balance sheet to pay down some debt and ensure investment grade. Most of the rest would go towards a $400 million breakup fee to Skydance, Deadline understands.

More from Deadline

The deal would not take out other Paramount shareholders and the company would remain publicly traded. The Skydance deal, on the other hand, sets $4.5 billion to buy out all Class A and a chunk of B shares at a nice premium.

PREVIOUSLY: We are hearing that Edgar Bronfman Jr.’s bid for Paramount Global could come as early as tonight ahead of an 11:59 ET deadline on Aug. 21. That’s when Par’s merger with Skydance will become official if no “superior” offer has emerged.

Skydance and Paramount’s circa $8 billion combination announced in July included a 45-day go-shop period that can be extended twice in 15-day increments, which would kick in if the special committee of Par’s board of directors has another offer credible enough to explore further. It now appears on the cusp of a new entrant in former Seagram scion and entertainment executive at Vivendi Universal and Warner Music, who could declare as early as tonight, although it might slide into tomorrow.

The terms are not known, but Deadline hears that Bronfman’s bid no longer includes Roku among its backers. Fortress Investment Group is. If Paramount ultimately jilts Skydance, any new buyer would be on the hook for a $400 million breakup fee.

Story continues

The Skydance transaction would see the David Ellison company acquire Shari Redstone’s controlling stake in Paramount as well as all Class A and some Class B shares, then have Paramount buy Skydance in an all-stock deal with the company remaining public.

Some sources tell Deadline, but we haven’t confirmed, that Paramount director Charles Phillips is a proponent of the Bronfman bid and has been helpful in seeking financiers to assist it. Phillips, who leads the board’s special committee in assessing bids, was reportedly instrumental in the previous Skydance offer going sour with Paramount Global in June before the two sides came together again. Phillips voted for the latest iteration of the Skydance deal.

David Ellison’s company is backed by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital. Skydance would also get a look at any new offer to be taken up by the Par board’s special committee, which unanimously approved the Skydance merger on July 7. It also said then that “the company does not intend to disclose developments with respect to the go-shop process unless and until it determines such disclosure is appropriate or is otherwise required.” So it’s not clear if or what Paramount might officially disclose this week.

Reps for all parties involved either declined to comment or to respond to queries.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.