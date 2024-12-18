Eddie Stobart obituary

Eddie Stobart, left, with his son, Edward, in Carlisle, Cumbria, in 1993. Photograph: Ted Ditchburn/Times Newspapers Ltd

His was the name that adorned a thousand lorries, so familiar on the motorways of Britain that families would while away long journeys by counting them and recording their individual names – each was emblazoned with a woman’s name. Yet Eddie Stobart, who has died aged 95, owned just eight trucks when he handed over the Cumbria-based business in the 1970s to his son Edward to run, concentrating instead on his agricultural interests and his active religious faith.

Edward would build Eddie Stobart Ltd into a trucking business that at one point had more than 2,000 lorries and was eventually sold for £280m. He insisted on having his father’s name (not his own) painted on the side of the vehicles as the company built up its reputation for well-maintained, high-quality vehicles, with uniformed drivers, and benefited from the huge growth in road haulage and moving goods by road rather than rail.

Eddie, however, continued with the range of agricultural activities (in a business renamed Eddie Stobart Trading) for which he had purchased his first lorry – distributing and spreading fertiliser and carrying out a range of other operations for local farmers. His vehicles had carried only a modest “E.P. Stobart” on the doors of their cabs. He would later explain that had he known how celebrated Eddie Stobart Ltd, the truck company, would become, he would never have agreed to the use of his name.

I never aimed to devote my life to work … I am by nature fairly laidback

Eddie made Edward chief executive of his transport business in 1973, when his son was 19, and handed him control as chairman three years later. He explained “I never aimed to devote my life to work … I am by nature fairly laidback compared to Edward. I used to think to myself, what’s the point of all his worry and rush? We are here to serve God, not Mammon … I was still a director of Eddie Stobart Ltd, but board meetings consisted of me sitting in an armchair at home while Edward was ringing me from somewhere on the M6 telling me what he was doing.”

He also wanted to devote more time to his activities as a devout evangelical Christian. The child of Methodists, Eddie had met his future wife, Nora Byrd, at a bible rally. They married in 1951 and became supporters of the Free Evangelical church, contributing to the construction of a chapel at Wigton, Cumbria. Eddie was a part-time lay preacher. Nora was also active in the Gideon Bible movement which distributes free bibles. He described how his childhood stammer suddenly disappeared when, aged 17, he had to stand up and address his local chapel for the first time. “God took me by the hand. God helped me to cure it.”

