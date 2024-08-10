How Ed Miliband’s net zero plans risk pushing up bills in the Home Counties

ed miliband wind turbines

Ed Miliband’s mission to achieve a net zero electricity system by 2030 isn’t lacking in ambition.

But even if he can muster the will and investment needed, the Energy Secretary’s plan currently faces a more prosaic barrier – the country’s creaking power grid.

Despite huge wind farms coming online in Scotland and northern England, Britain lacks the cable capacity needed to send power southwards when it is needed most in places such as London.

A £60bn “great grid upgrade”, as it is dubbed by the National Grid, is under way to fix this, including new subsea “bootstraps” to connect one end of the country to the other.

But some energy companies and experts are now urging Mr Miliband to go even further, by charging households in the South more for their power than those in the North.

At the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO), executives have warned privately that the South East, where grid capacity is particularly tight, may even face blackouts unless action is taken.

The ESO this week publicly insisted there was no such forecast. But it called for so-called zonal pricing to ensure the electricity system is overhauled “in a manner that is efficient and ensures that all networks and assets are utilised to their maximum”.

In practice, this would mean adopting individual electricity prices for seven to 12 “zones” drawn across the country. Currently, there is one wholesale price for all of Great Britain and it changes at half-hourly intervals throughout the day.

But critics argue the existing set-up leads to all kinds of farcical outcomes, from batteries charging at the wrong times to interconnectors sending power to Europe when it is needed in the South East.

It also forces the ESO to pay Scottish wind farms to switch off while it simultaneously hands a small fortune to gas-fired plants to switch on in the South.

All of this ultimately adds to consumer bills, with so-called constraint payments such as those made to wind farms set to reach £2-4bn per year by the 2030s, according to FTI Consulting.

Switching to a location-based system would, at a conservative estimate, strip out between £15bn and £51bn of waste, cutting bills by an average of up to £600 per household between 2025 and 2040, according to a study commissioned by Ofgem, the energy regulator.

It would also incentivise power companies to build generation capacity closer to where it is needed, requiring fewer pylons to be built.

At the same time, Scotland would be transformed overnight into the cheapest place in Europe to buy electricity, potentially turbocharging investment in industries such as green hydrogen production.

There are broadly two types of locational pricing: zonal (regional) and “nodal”, a far more granular, street-by-street system. However, critics say both resemble what might be regarded as a postcode lottery, with those closest to wind farms rewarded and those who live in and around London penalised.

After two consultations under the previous government, officials in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) have ruled out adopting a nodal model. But they are still considering a zonal system, with Mr Miliband expected to rule on the issue soon.

Octopus Energy, the UK’s biggest household supplier of electricity, is among businesses lobbying enthusiastically in favour of the change. The company has developed software, known as Kraken, designed to optimise electricity networks, meaning it would likely benefit from any switch to zonal pricing.

But Greg Jackson, chief executive of Octopus, is also passionate about the potential benefits it will unlock for consumers, likening the current national pricing system to “every part of the UK having to pay London prices for housing”.

“It’s grotesque and hugely exploited,” he explains. “The interconnectors with other countries flow the wrong way a third of the time – we literally pay top dollar to import Norwegian electricity into Scotland whilst paying Scottish wind farms to turn off.

“Regional pricing would end this farce. Every region would be cheaper and Scotland would have the cheapest power in Europe.”

Michael Liebreich, chief executive of energy consultancy Liebreich Associates, agrees: “If we try and fix this by building a few more transmission lines, it will take decades and will fail.

“But if we allow prices to vary by zone, every zone gets lower prices because existing transmission and other assets are used more efficiently and we stop paying people not to produce power.

“Think what that would do for the economy.”

The main issue with the pricing system we use today is that it ignores the realities of Britain’s ageing electricity grid, says Jason Mann, an expert at FTI Consulting who authored the Ofgem-commissioned study.

This means the constraints and bottlenecks on the national grid, for example a choke point at the Scottish-English border, are not fully taken into account when power is traded on forward markets.

Take one snapshot modelled by FTI, which forecasts what might happen on a typical March morning in 2030.

At 8am, demand for electricity spikes as millions of people switch on the kettle and get ready to leave for work. There is plenty of wind power in Scotland for this demand to be met. Yet it cannot all travel south to where demand is highest because of grid bottlenecks, requiring the ESO to source power from elsewhere – potentially from gas-fired plants.

In this scenario, the national pricing system exacerbates the problem by sending the wholesale cost of electricity to £13.90 per megawatt hour across the entire country. That leads to market quirks, such as Scotland importing electricity via a planned interconnector from Norway – where power is notionally cheaper – even though it has abundant wind power of its own.

Meanwhile in the South East, the electricity price is artificially low. This makes it less expensive than the cost in France, resulting in power being scheduled to go across the Channel via interconnector, even though it is technically needed at home. To reverse this and keep the lights on, the ESO has to step in and pay even higher rates.

Under a locational pricing system, the results are very different. The power price in wind-abundant Scotland plummets to zero, leading power to be exported to more expensive Norway.

And in the South East, the price temporarily jumps to £81.40 per megawatt hour, ensuring power is pulled in from neighbouring European countries.

“So instead of trying to export from Britain to France we are now importing,” says FTI’s Mann. “Hence you have less strain on the British transmission system.

“Over the long term, this may also mean you need fewer electricity pylons.”

In a report published last October, Ofgem forecast billions of pounds of benefits for consumers in every scenario under locational pricing.

According to Mann, these numbers are highly conservative and are likely to be bigger in reality.

He says Britain’s national electricity market, along with those in France and Germany, is a global outlier which directs assets such as batteries and interconnectors to “do the wrong thing” roughly half of the time.

In Texas, Mann says locational pricing has spurred power-hungry data centres to set up in cheap areas, while new wind farms are being built in the more expensive zones. Likewise, a green steel plant is under construction in an area of Sweden where the cost of power is low.

However, Ofgem has warned that the longer it takes to introduce a zonal system, the lower the eventual pay-off will be, because so much cash will have already been spent on transmission upgrades.

Octopus and others also argue that adopting the change now would act as an effective “hedge” against possible failure to overhaul the electricity grid in time for 2030.

Yet the proposal is already proving controversial with powerful lobby groups that Mr Miliband needs to work with to hit his targets.

Wind farm developers, via industry body Renewable UK, have come out strongly against zonal pricing, arguing that making such huge changes so close to the 2030 target would be madness.

They say it will make it difficult for wind farm developers to gauge the future profitability of projects, injecting massive uncertainty into the investment process just when it needs to accelerate.

“The industry consensus is that the risks of overhauling the system in such a radical manner would vastly outweigh any potential benefits,” the lobby group wrote in a blog published online last week.

One energy industry source disagrees. He argues that “the idea customers should suffer high energy prices and bankroll unnecessary pylons just to keep a few energy company executives comfortable is disgraceful”.

But Ana Musat, executive director for policy and engagement at Renewable UK, questions whether asking people in southeast England to pay more for their power is politically feasible. What’s more, the electricity price is only one of many factors that businesses of all stripes must consider when choosing where to base themselves.

And notwithstanding Mr Miliband’s recent decision to axe the onshore wind farm ban in England, it would still be difficult to secure planning permission for a string of huge wind farms in the Home Counties, Musat adds.

There is also a risk that locational pricing ends up backfiring by removing the incentive to build the grid infrastructure we need, says Kathryn Porter, an independent energy consultant at Watt Logic.

“It doesn’t solve the underlying problem, which is insufficient grid infrastructure,” she says.

“Even if electricity is cheap as chips in Scotland, data centre operators won’t move there if the telecoms connectivity is bad or there aren’t enough qualified people to work there.

“The ESO thinks electricity is everyone’s top priority and will drive their locational choices. If that assumption is wrong, which I think it is, the result of locational pricing will still be a risk of blackouts in the South East – while everyone is paying much higher electricity prices.”

Instead, Britain simply needs to build more, Porter says.

A DESNZ spokesman said earlier this week that a net zero grid by 2030 was “the best way to achieve energy independence and protect billpayers”.

A spokesman said: “We have a well-established system in place to secure our electricity capacity needs with reliable, affordable power for future years to come.”

If Mr Miliband gets this issue right, it could help him fulfil Labour’s pledge to cut energy bills for millions of households.

The cost of getting it wrong, however, may prove even bigger for his party at the ballot box.

