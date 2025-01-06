Economy poised for a solid year in 2025. But these Trump plans could slow growth.

The U.S. economy and job market are expected to cool in 2025 but still turn in another year of solid growth as inflation eases further, forecasters say.

But as a result of President-elect Donald Trump’s dueling policy agendas, the outlook is leavened with an unusual dose of uncertainty.

Trump’s plans to impose massive tariffs and deport millions of immigrants who lack permanent legal status are likely to reignite inflation and dampen economic growth, according to forecasters. Yet his pledge to extend and expand the sweeping tax cuts passed in his first term and ease the regulatory burden on businesses could juice the economy and have mixed effects on inflation.

So, which of the incoming administration’s contrasting policy agendas is likely to move the needle for the economy this year?

"The only certainty is uncertainty," said Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist of Oxford Economics.

"If the focus is more on deregulation, tax cuts and potential sweeteners than changes to tariffs and immigration, then growth could be much stronger in 2025," Diane Swonk, chief economist of KMPG U.S., wrote in a report. "Otherwise, risks are for higher inflation and weaker expansion."

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., December 22, 2024.

How will the economy do in 2025?

Generally, forecasters see 2025 as a transition year as the economy continues its post-pandemic recovery but at a lower temperature before Trump’s policies fully take effect. For workers, healthy wage growth is likely to keep outpacing slowing inflation, fueling consumer spending and job gains. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts, which began in 2024 and are set to continue this year assuming inflation eases further, should provide a boost to growth.

Meanwhile, Trump is likely to rein in the scope of the tariffs and deportations he promised on the campaign trail, some economists say. And the programs likely will take months to ramp up, delaying their toll on the economy and inflation until the second half of the year.

Instead of the recession Moody’s Analytics forecast a few months ago, the research firm now foresees a more slowly growing economy in 2025.

"The economy is in a good place and consumers will again do their part to drive the economic train," Moody’s Chief Economist Mark Zandi said. But, he added: "It won’t grow as much as it should because of economic policy."

Will tariffs increase?

During the campaign, Trump vowed to impose 60% tariffs on Chinese imports and 10% levies on shipments from all other countries to prod manufacturers to move production back to the U.S. Recently, he threatened 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and 10% fees on China to pressure the countries to curtail the flow of illegal drugs and unauthorized immigration to the U.S.

