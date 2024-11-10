Economists say Trump could give Americans the very thing they voted against

Trump campaigning at a grocery store in Pennsylvania in September. Win McNamee/Getty Images

High prices helped Trump get elected. Economists say his proposals could also be inflationary.

Lower taxes, new tariffs, and deportations are seen by some as driving inflation and higher rates.

The Fed may be forced to hike interest rates if inflation rebounds, raising borrowing costs for Americans.

A key sticking point for the 73,479,065 Americans (and counting) who voted for President-elect Donald Trump was inflation.

Many people tired of high prices on everything from cars to gas to eggs and milk ended up voting with their wallets. Some of the states that saw the biggest swings towards Trump were ones where real wages had declined, giving people less spending power to fend off rising prices.

However, if Trump follows through with his campaign promises, some economists say it is likely that his second term will result in the type of inflation increase that helped him secure the White House.

While the extent to which the new regime is inflationary depends on how many proposals actually get executed, a consensus is building that the more heavy-handed versions of Trump's agenda would lead to higher prices.

It's a notion the Trump camp has pushed back against. In August, on the campaign trail, the president-elect said his proposals would not influence US prices are swore to push them lower.

In the week leading up to the election, Taylor Rogers — a Republican National Committee spokesperson — told BI in a statement that, if elected, Trump would "once again cut taxes and unleash American energy to lower prices on groceries and other goods."

Inflationary promises

The main Trump proposals viewed as inflationary are: sweeping tariffs on imports, mass deportation of immigrants, and lower taxes.

Trump has proposed a universal tariff of as much as 20% and as high as 60% for goods from China.

According to the US Census Bureau broad tariffs would impact the price of automobiles, drugs, food and beverages, furniture, and household appliances, and an analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center said that Trump's tariff proposals would decrease post-tax incomes by an average of $1,800 in 2025.

Tariffs are paid for by the companies importing goods into the country, rather than by the companies exporting their products to the US.

Typically, US companies simply pass the tariff costs to consumers via higher prices, and company executives are already signaling this to investors.

"If we get tariffs, we will pass those tariff costs back to the consumer," Philip Daniele, CEO of AutoZone, said on a pre-election earnings call.

