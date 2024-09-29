Ecomate Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:ECOMATE) Has Performed Well But Fundamentals Look Varied: Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Ecomate Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:ECOMATE) stock is up by 3.5% over the past three months. However, the company's financials look a bit inconsistent and market outcomes are ultimately driven by long-term fundamentals, meaning that the stock could head in either direction. In this article, we decided to focus on Ecomate Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ecomate Holdings Berhad is:

1.9% = RM816k ÷ RM44m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2024).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ecomate Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 1.9% ROE

As you can see, Ecomate Holdings Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 7.2%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 28% seen by Ecomate Holdings Berhad was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

That being said, we compared Ecomate Holdings Berhad's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 3.9% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Ecomate Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Ecomate Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 31% (that is, a retention ratio of 69%), the fact that Ecomate Holdings Berhad's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Ecomate Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of three years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Ecomate Holdings Berhad can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Ecomate Holdings Berhad.

