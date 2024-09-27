We Like Eco World Development Group Berhad's (KLSE:ECOWLD) Earnings For More Than Just Statutory Profit

Eco World Development Group Berhad (KLSE:ECOWLD) announced a healthy earnings result recently, and the market rewarded it with a strong uplift in the stock price. This reaction by the market reaction is understandable when looking at headline profits and we have found some further encouraging factors.

How Do Unusual Items Influence Profit?

Importantly, our data indicates that Eco World Development Group Berhad's profit was reduced by RM81m, due to unusual items, over the last year. While deductions due to unusual items are disappointing in the first instance, there is a silver lining. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And that's hardly a surprise given these line items are considered unusual. Assuming those unusual expenses don't come up again, we'd therefore expect Eco World Development Group Berhad to produce a higher profit next year, all else being equal.

Our Take On Eco World Development Group Berhad's Profit Performance

Because unusual items detracted from Eco World Development Group Berhad's earnings over the last year, you could argue that we can expect an improved result in the current quarter. Because of this, we think Eco World Development Group Berhad's earnings potential is at least as good as it seems, and maybe even better! And on top of that, its earnings per share have grown at 5.3% per year over the last three years. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Eco World Development Group Berhad.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Eco World Development Group Berhad's profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

