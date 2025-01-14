Is Echostar (SATS) Top Stock Pick in Billionaire George Soros’ Portfolio?

We recently published a list of Billionaire George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) stands against other top stock picks in Billionaire George Soros' portfolio.

The Man Who Broke the Bank of England

When it comes to financial lore, you’d struggle to find an investor who is as controversial as George Soros. With a net worth of $7.2 billion, Soros has made a name for himself by correctly spotting market trends, which has led to millions, if not billions, of dollars in strategic savings or profits. He cemented his reputation in financial legend, for instance, when he famously shorted the British pound in 1992 and made off with $1 billion profit in a single day. Soros is also known for overseeing the Quantum Fund, which from 1970 to 2000 produced an outstanding average yearly return of 30%.

Having founded his hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, back in the 1970s, Soros’ investment philosophy is centered around his concept of “reflexivity”. Soros believes that players in the market can influence the market themselves, causing feedback loops that can cause price deviations. The investor makes use of this idea to single out mispricings in the market to create returns. The best application for this concept is during economic bubbles. According to Soros, “When I see a bubble forming, I rush in to buy, adding fuel to the fire”. Of course, that doesn’t mean one can always hit the bullseye; we saw this during the dot-com era almost 25 years ago where Soros admitted to being beaten by billions of dollars in losses.

Soros Fund Management’s 13F portfolio contained $6.92 billion in securities as of September 30, up from $5.56 billion a quarter earlier. About 9.8% and 7.4% of those securities were in the technology and services sectors, respectively, down from 11.7% and 10.6% from the quarter prior. Healthcare, basic materials, and financials also constituted a sizable portion of the fund’s portfolio as of the third quarter of 2024.

Soros’ Opposition to AI

It’s no surprise to anyone who has followed George Soros over the years that the billionaire has a certain disdain for artificial intelligence. Soros claims that the technology poses a significant threat, especially to what he calls “open societies”, simply because AI can not only produce instruments of surveillance, but it can also be liable in its misuse. In Soros’ ideal world, AI regulations would have to be globally enforceable, though he admits that such a dream might not be realized because of the dynamics of governance across the globe. In a MarketWatch article from 2023, Soros outlined some of his thoughts regarding the technology. Here’s what he wrote:

