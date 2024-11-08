ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth Amidst Margin Challenges

Revenue: RMB1.4 billion, up 31% year over year.

Computing Hardware Revenue: RMB1.2 billion, up 61% year over year.

Software License Revenue: RMB84 million, down 39% year over year.

Services Revenue: RMB161 million, down 26% year over year.

Gross Profit: RMB248 million, down 25% year over year.

Gross Margin: 17%.

Operating Expenses (OpEx): Decreased 2% year over year.

Loss Per Share: RMB0.97.

Adjusted EBITDA Loss: RMB233 million, up from RMB181 million last year.

Cash and Restricted Cash: RMB688 million.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX) reported a 31% year-over-year increase in revenue for the third quarter, reaching RMB1.4 billion.

The company added 442,000 vehicles equipped with ECARX technology this quarter, marking a 31% year-over-year increase.

ECARX secured two new design wins from existing customers, showcasing their ability to deliver customized technology solutions.

The company is expanding its global footprint, including a new office in Stuttgart to enhance customer engagement with German OEMs.

ECARX's Antora 1000 platform has been successfully integrated into new vehicle models, demonstrating strong market competitiveness and scalability.

Negative Points

Gross margins declined to approximately 17% due to ongoing pricing pressures and fierce market competition.

Software license revenue decreased by 39% year-over-year, primarily due to a drop in sales of navigation and operating software.

The company reported a loss per share of RMB0.97, up from RMB0.84 in the previous quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to RMB233 million, attributed to decreased gross margins and lower foreign currency exchange gains.

ECARX faces challenges in maintaining hardware gross margins due to aggressive pricing strategies in the competitive automotive market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the factors contributing to the decline in sale of goods margin and how should we think about it moving forward? A: Zhou Phil, CFO, explained that fierce market competition led to margin deterioration, with a decline from 14% to 8.9%. The product mix also impacted margins, with a decrease in services and software sales. Moving into Q4, they plan to rebalance the sales portfolio and optimize costs to restore margin performance.

Q: Does ECARX supply hardware for the Geely Star Wish sedan, similar to the Galaxy E5? A: Peter Cirino, COO, confirmed that the Galaxy E5 uses the Antora 1000 platform and Flyme Auto software, while the Star Wish sedan uses the Venado platform, both supplied by ECARX.

Story Continues