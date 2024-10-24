ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX): Leading EV Penny Stock with Strong Tech Growth

We recently published a list of 8 Best EV Penny Stocks to Invest in Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) stands against other best EV penny stocks to invest in now.
According to an S&P Global report on October 21, the automotive industry faces challenges in sustaining EV sales after initial adoption by early technology enthusiasts. Analysts indicate that higher EV prices, typically $10,000 to $15,000 more than comparable internal combustion engine (ICE) models, have hindered broader consumer purchases.
While some automakers have recently lowered prices, demand remains closely tied to subsidies. The report highlighted that demand often declines in markets where subsidies and incentives decrease. In the U.S., states like New Jersey continue to offer incentives, such as up to $4,000 for new battery EVs and $250 for EV chargers, to help close the price gap.
Another challenge is that range anxiety persists, especially in colder weather, which can reduce battery efficiency by about 25% when temperatures drop below 40°F, according to Consumer Reports. Additional challenges include insufficient charging infrastructure, longer charging times compared to refueling ICE vehicles, and high repair costs for components like battery packs, which can increase insurance premiums.
Nevertheless, experts believe that EVs are eventually going to take over the ICE market, as mentioned in our 13 Most Promising EV Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Here is an excerpt from the article:
“In a CNBC interview, Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group said that the future of the automotive industry will be dominated by electric vehicles, with hybrids playing a limited role due to advancements in battery technology. He made a note of current challenges such as charging times and range anxiety, but expects improvements in battery systems will eliminate the need for hybrids.”
Adapting to Change: The Future of Electric Mobility
At the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, GM CEO Mary Barra highlighted the competitive pressure from China’s growing EV market. She noted significant changes in China as the country embraces hybrids and EVs, with over a hundred local companies offering low-cost options, creating a challenging pricing environment.
Nevertheless, Barra told Fortune that she remains optimistic about the U.S. EV future and noted that improvements in affordability and charging infrastructure will encourage more consumers to adopt EVs. Her company’s collaboration with Tesla to expand charging access and partnerships with travel centers have positioned the company as the second-best-selling EV maker in the U.S., with a 60% increase in EV deliveries in the last quarter. Barra emphasized the need for attractive, affordable vehicles and ongoing enhancements to charging networks to drive future growth.
Our Methodology
For this article, we identified over 30 companies with operations in the EV industry that are trading below $5 as of October 22. We narrowed our list to 8 stocks most widely held by institutional investors. We skipped the stocks that were trading either below $1 or had major headwinds in sight. The best EV penny stocks are listed in ascending order of their hedge funds sentiment, taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 912 hedge funds.
A technician in a lab coat soldering chipsets to power the company's infotainment head units.
ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 17
Share Price: $1.87
Topping our list of best EV penny stocks is ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX), which is an automotive technology company focusing on the automotive sector’s shift towards software-defined vehicles, especially in the electric vehicle and intelligent car markets. As of Q2, its technology is now in over 6.9 million vehicles, with 472,000 added in the quarter, representing a 32% annual growth.
The company continues to expand, working with 17 automotive OEMs across 26 brands. Its technological portfolio is supported by approximately 600 registered patents and over 650 pending applications. In Q2, the company also announced several new vehicle models showing its computing platforms, including Lynk & Co models and Geely’s Galaxy E5.
The latest noteworthy car powered by ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) is Lynk & Co’s Z10 BEV luxury sedan. It is powered by ECARX’s Makalu computing platform powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processors.
The Makalu platform uses AMD Ryzen Embedded processors with integrated Radeon Graphics and provides advanced 3D graphics, security, and entertainment features. ECARX’s Cloudpeak software stack supports the platform’s performance, integrating infotainment and driver assistance systems.
In addition, ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) began production at its Fuyang facility in the second quarter to improve its vertical integration strategy to reduce costs and improve efficiency. The company remains optimistic about continued growth, driven by technological innovation, global expansion, and diversified customer relationships.
ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) began production at its Fuyang facility in the second quarter to improve its vertical integration strategy to reduce costs and improve efficiency. The company remains optimistic about continued growth, driven by technological innovation, global expansion, and diversified customer relationships.

Overall, ECX ranks 1st on our list of best EV penny stocks to invest in now.
